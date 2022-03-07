ALICE IN CHAINS And BREAKING BENJAMIN Announce Summer/Fall 2022 U.S. Tour With BUSH

American rock bands ALICE IN CHAINS and BREAKING BENJAMIN come together for the first time for a co-headlining tour with special guests BUSH to put on an incredible night of rock across the country, making it one of the hottest tours of the summer. Produced by Live Nation, the 30-city tour kicks off on August 10 at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania winds across the U.S. in Camden, Milwaukee, Salt Lake City, Dallas, Seattle, Irvine, CA and more before wrapping up in Mansfield at the Xfinity Center on October 8.

With over 30 years behind them and 30 million records sold, the upcoming tour marks ALICE IN CHAINS' first tour dates in nearly three years. The band will be playing iconic songs from their classic albums like "Dirt" and "Facelift" as well as fan favorites from their more recent releases "Rainier Fog" and "Black Gives Way To Blue".

ALICE IN CHAINS was honored in December 2020 with the Museum Of Pop's annual Founders Award. The celebration was streamed worldwide, viewed well over one million times, and offered fans a chance to see acoustic performances from ALICE IN CHAINS, as well as covers from musicians and friends of the band.

Sean Kinney, founding member and drummer for ALICE IN CHAINS, said about the tour: "We're looking forward to finally hitting the road again this summer. It's been too long and we can't wait to get outdoors and share a night of music with our fans again."

Alongside ALICE IN CHAINS, BREAKING BENJAMIN are looking forward to performing live, coming off of a pair of successful tours in fall 2021. Their most recent work, "Aurora", was released in January of 2020. Comprised of reimagined versions from their critically acclaimed catalog, "Aurora" quickly became a fan favorite and featured the brand new song "Far Away". As always, the band will be performing a set chock full of hits all summer long.

Ben Burnley of BREAKING BENJAMIN said: "We are so extremely excited to be hitting the road with ALICE IN CHAINS and BUSH. It's such an honor to share the stage with such amazing bands that we grew up listening to and have influenced us so very much! We can't wait to see you all out there!!"

Tour dates:

Aug. 10 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 11 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

Aug. 13 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 16 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 17 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 20 - Council Bluffs, IA - Westfair Amphitheater^^

Aug. 22 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 24 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Aug. 27 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre^^

Aug. 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sep. 02 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sep. 05 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sep. 07 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Sep. 08 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sep. 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sep. 11 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Sep. 14 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sep. 16 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion**

Sep. 17 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman**

Sep. 20 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Sep. 21 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

Sep. 27 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sep. 28 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep. 30 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Oct. 01 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Oct. 04 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 05 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 08 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

** BUSH not appearing

^^ Not produced by Live Nation

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com.

