ALICE COOPER Would Sing For FOO FIGHTERS If He Wasn't Fronting His Own Band

In a new interview with Atlanta's Rock 100.5 radio station, Alice Cooper was asked which band he would sing for if he wasn't fronting his own outfit. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think probably the FOO FIGHTERS. Only because they're exactly… When they do my songs, they do it exactly like the band. I mean, it's amazing. I've done a bunch of things with the FOO FIGHTERS, and a lot of their influence was Alice Cooper. The guys in the band, they said they learned how to play listening to our early albums. So when I go up on stage with the FOO FIGHTERS, they nail my songs — they do 'em exactly the way they should be done. So I'd probably be in that band, if they ever needed a really sick lead singer."

He went on to praise the musicianship in FOO FIGHTERS, saying: "First of all, they've got the two best drummers. People keep forgetting that Dave Grohl… The first time I saw NIRVANA, I looked right past the first two guys, and I said, 'Who's this drummer?' 'Cause he was really good; he stuck out. And I said, 'If that band ever breaks up, I'm going for that drummer.' … I went up and did a couple of songs with [FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins's] band also. And he is really something. Hawkins is the Energizer bunny."

Alice's new studio album, "Detroit Stories", was released on February 26 via earMUSIC.

Named for the city that launched the original Alice Cooper group on the road to success, "Detroit Stories" follows 2019's "Breadcrumbs" EP as a modern-day homage to the toughest and craziest rock and roll scene there ever was.

"Detroit Stories" was recorded with producer Bob Ezrin, mostly in Royal Oak with Detroit musicians and featuring a mix of original material alongside covers of songs by Bob Seger, the MC5, Mitch Ryder's DETROIT and OUTRAGEOUS CHERRY.

Cooper recently said that his next studio album will be the first to feature the current lineup of his solo band: Tommy Henriksen (guitar), Nita Strauss (guitar), Ryan Roxie (guitar), Chuck Garric (bass) and Glen Sobel (drums).

