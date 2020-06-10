ALICE COOPER: 'We All Can't Wait To Get Back On Tour'

June 10, 2020 0 Comments

Legendary rocker Alice Cooper spoke to Finland's Kaaos TV about how he is dealing with the coronavirus crisis and what the touring circuit might look like post-pandemic.

"I think what they're saying now is at the beginning of 2021, they're gonna have a vaccine for everybody," Alice said. "But I think that when this coronavirus runs its course — 'cause it will; it will finally die out — I can't imagine why people would not go back to what they used to do, [which is] go to concerts. Because the monster's gone. Why worry about him now? He's gone. So everything should go back to what it was. But I still think it's probably a good idea to get a vaccination for it.

"The good thing about rock tours is that everybody is off right now, and everybody is gonna go back on tour," he added. "I mean, there's nobody sitting there going, 'Oh, I'm never gonna tour again.' We all can't wait to get back on tour. We're like racehorses ready to run."

Last month, Alice released a new single, "Don't Give Up". Produced by Cooper's longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin using remote technology, the song is a spontaneous reaction to the challenges facing us all right now.

A strictly limited "Don't Give Up" seven-inch vinyl picture disc will be released on August 14 on earMUSIC.

Cooper recently completed work on his new album, "Detroit Stories". The LP, which was once again produced by Ezrin, features contributions by such Michigan talent as the MC5's Wayne Kramer, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD's Mark Farner and Johnny "Bee" Badanjek of MITCH RYDER & THE DETROIT WHEELS. They also used the Detroit Horns and Detroit background singers.

Last September, Cooper released a six-track EP called "Breadcrumbs", described as a tribute to the garage-rock heroes of his hometown of Detroit.

