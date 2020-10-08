ALICE COOPER To Host Halloween Storytime On Airbnb

October 8, 2020 0 Comments

Shock rock legend and horror grandmaster Alice Cooper will host a one-time-only Halloween storytime hour on October 21, only on Airbnb. Bookings for fans and families will open next Wednesday, October 14 at 9 a.m. PT.

The famed musician will join fans and families for a read-along featuring spiders and spirits, goblins and ghosts and monsters and mutants — all the Halloween haunted delights, all in full costume (of course).

Ten families (children age 6+) will have the opportunity to participate, with tickets costing $100 each.

100% of proceeds for Alice Cooper's Online Experience will go to North Star Ranch, a barrier-free, fully accessible, medical specialty camp that provides incredible, life-changing camp experiences for children with significant health challenges and their families, all at no charge.

Said Alice: "Love a good scare? Me too.

"With Halloween all but canceled, we'll have to take our penchant for terror to the scariest place I know — the Internet.

"Join me for a spooky story session to celebrate the season. We'll read about spiders and spirits, goblins and ghosts and monsters and mutants — all of my favorite things, really. And we'll do it in full costume.

"It'll be a scary good time. (And suitable for children ages 6+ with an appetite for fright.)"

More details can be found here.

Photo credit: Airbnb

