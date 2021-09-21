ALICE COOPER To Get Street Named After Him In Westland, Michigan

Beasley Media Group has announced that WCSX-FM morning personality Big Jim O'Brien from "Big Jim's House" will join Motor City rock legend Alice Cooper to unveil "Alice Cooper Court" on Thursday, September 23 at Eloise Asylum (30712 Michigan Avenue) in Westland, Michigan.

"Alice Cooper Court" is the third street name created by WCSX honoring Motor City rock icons. Other Detroit-area landmarks include "Bob Seger Boulevard" and "Glenn Frey Drive."

The official ceremony begins at 2 p.m. ET, hosted by Jim O'Brien, and includes remarks from Alice Cooper, who will attend the unveiling prior to his concert performance at the DTE Energy Center Saturday, September 25. It will also feature a live performance by Alice Cooper cover band THE NIGHTMARE.

"From Glenn Frey Drive to Bob Seger Blvd., we've celebrated great local musicians," said Big Jim. "But NEVER has an artist and location made more sense than Alice Cooper Court at Eloise Asylum. We can't wait to celebrate Alice here in the Motor City!"

"Alice Cooper's stage show features guillotines, live snakes, and a strait jacket," said Beasley Media Group vice president of national content and director of Detroit programming Scott Jameson. "So, it's only fitting we honor him with a landmark on the grounds of a century-old Detroit area sanitarium. Some things just write themselves."

To commemorate the dedication, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland is adding an official "Alice Cooper Court" street sign to its "Legends Of Rock" exhibit, which features a new Alice Cooper display opening September 23. In addition to the street sign, fans can check out Alice's original electric chair prop and costumes worn from his iconic tours.

"Rock and roll is as much about the spectacle and visual as it is the sonic. Inductee Alice Cooper spawned a new generation of rock and roll with both," said Nwaka Onwusa, chief curator and vice president of curatorial affairs, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. "We are thrilled to add the official street sign to our exhibit as we celebrate Alice Cooper's legacy with fans and share stories behind the music he created."

Photo credit: Jenny Risher