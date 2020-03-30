ALICE COOPER, SCORPIONS And STATUS QUO Jigsaw Puzzles Due In April

Horror rock icon Alice Cooper, German hard rock legends SCORPIONS and British rock veterans STATUS QUO will get the jigsaw puzzle treatment in April.

U.K.'s Zee Productions will release will release two classic SCORPIONS album covers ("Blackout" and "Lovedrive"), two classic ALICE COOPER album covers ("Welcome To My Nightmare" and "Trash"), and three classic STATUS QUO album covers ("If You Can't Stand The Heat", "Rockin' All Over The World" and "Quo") as 500-piece jigsaws on Zee Productions imprint Rock Saws.

The artwork from each of these legendary albums is now available as a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle for the first time ever.

All puzzles come in a vinyl-box-set-sized box, perfect to fit alongside your vinyl collection.

Last April, Zee Productions launched a new range of rock and metal jigsaw puzzles, Rock Saws.

The first collection included jigsaws based on some of the greatest albums in heavy metal history from IRON MAIDEN, MOTÖRHEAD, JUDAS PRIEST and SLAYER.

Released in September were the first four classic METALLICA album covers as 500-piece jigsaws ("Kill 'Em All", "Ride The Lightning", "Master Of Puppets" and "…And Justice For All") as well as four classic RUSH album covers ("Fly By Night", "A Farewell To Kings", "Permanent Waves" and "Moving Pictures").

