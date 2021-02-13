ALICE COOPER Says Playing Golf Helps Him Stay Fit

In a new interview with SPIN, legendary rocker Alice Cooper was asked how he stays fit and maintains the stamina it takes to perform. He responded: "I play golf, which is a very physical thing. That's a big part of it. When we are on tour, it's really easy to stay in shape, because we are never standing still. We play golf in the morning. We are walking around every city we're in, going shopping or grabbing dinner. When we are home, it can be a bit more challenging, but during this pandemic, I've really made it my goal to stay in shape for the road, because we really don't know when things will get back to normal, and I want to be ready.

"I don't necessarily have a strict workout routine, but basically, I start with golf," he continued. "We do our usual day-to-day activities, and in the evenings, when it cools down here [at home] in Phoenix, I go for a jog. I usually try to run two miles a day. Sometimes [my wife] Sheryl and I will go for a walk instead. Speaking of Sheryl, she and I and really the whole family have been taking tap dancing lessons, believe it or not. That's been really fun."

Cooper became sober 40 years ago after he awoke throwing up blood.

"Everything that could go wrong was shutting down inside of me," Alice told New York Daily News in a 2018 interview. "I was drinking with Jim Morrison and Jimi Hendrix and trying to keep up with Keith Moon and they all died at 27."

Alice, who has been a devout Christian for many years, credited his faith with helping him quit drinking and drugging.

"My wife and I are both Christian," the 73-year-old rocker said. "My father was a pastor, my grandfather was an evangelist. I grew up in the church, went as far away as I could from it — almost died — and then came back to the church.

"There's nothing in Christianity that says I can't be a rock star," he continued. "People have a very warped view of Christianity. They think it's all very precise and we never do wrong and we're praying all day and we're right-wing. It has nothing to do with that. It has to do with a one-on-one relationship with Jesus Christ."

Cooper's new studio album, "Detroit Stories", will be released on February 26 via earMUSIC. Named for the city that launched the original Alice Cooper group on the road to success, it follows 2019's "Breadcrumbs" EP as a modern-day homage to the toughest and craziest rock and roll scene there ever was.