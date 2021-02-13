ALICE COOPER Says Playing Golf Helps Him Stay Fit

February 13, 2021 0 Comments

ALICE COOPER Says Playing Golf Helps Him Stay Fit

In a new interview with SPIN, legendary rocker Alice Cooper was asked how he stays fit and maintains the stamina it takes to perform. He responded: "I play golf, which is a very physical thing. That's a big part of it. When we are on tour, it's really easy to stay in shape, because we are never standing still. We play golf in the morning. We are walking around every city we're in, going shopping or grabbing dinner. When we are home, it can be a bit more challenging, but during this pandemic, I've really made it my goal to stay in shape for the road, because we really don't know when things will get back to normal, and I want to be ready.

"I don't necessarily have a strict workout routine, but basically, I start with golf," he continued. "We do our usual day-to-day activities, and in the evenings, when it cools down here [at home] in Phoenix, I go for a jog. I usually try to run two miles a day. Sometimes [my wife] Sheryl and I will go for a walk instead. Speaking of Sheryl, she and I and really the whole family have been taking tap dancing lessons, believe it or not. That's been really fun."

Cooper became sober 40 years ago after he awoke throwing up blood.

"Everything that could go wrong was shutting down inside of me," Alice told New York Daily News in a 2018 interview. "I was drinking with Jim Morrison and Jimi Hendrix and trying to keep up with Keith Moon and they all died at 27."

Alice, who has been a devout Christian for many years, credited his faith with helping him quit drinking and drugging.

"My wife and I are both Christian," the 73-year-old rocker said. "My father was a pastor, my grandfather was an evangelist. I grew up in the church, went as far away as I could from it — almost died — and then came back to the church.

"There's nothing in Christianity that says I can't be a rock star," he continued. "People have a very warped view of Christianity. They think it's all very precise and we never do wrong and we're praying all day and we're right-wing. It has nothing to do with that. It has to do with a one-on-one relationship with Jesus Christ."

Cooper's new studio album, "Detroit Stories", will be released on February 26 via earMUSIC. Named for the city that launched the original Alice Cooper group on the road to success, it follows 2019's "Breadcrumbs" EP as a modern-day homage to the toughest and craziest rock and roll scene there ever was.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).