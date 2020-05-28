ALICE COOPER Says JOHNNY DEPP Would Be 'The Best Guy' To Play Him In Hypothetical Biopic

May 28, 2020 0 Comments

ALICE COOPER Says JOHNNY DEPP Would Be 'The Best Guy' To Play Him In Hypothetical Biopic

In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, legendary rocker Alice Cooper was asked if he would be open to having a biopic about his life made one day. He responded: "I hope it's not of those where we get to die first… Usually it's gonna happen with bands that were extremely commercially successful, whereas Alice was successful and we sold a lot of records, but I did not appeal to everybody; I was definitely on the darker side. And I think that it would make a great movie, myself. And if Johnny Depp were just better looking, he could play me. Johnny would be the best guy to play me, because he really likes to take those characters that nobody else wants to play. And he loves prosthetics — he would get my nose in there and the whole thing like that. He knows me well enough now where he could imitate me pretty well, I'm pretty sure."

Cooper met Depp in 2012 on the set of the movie "Dark Shadows", where Alice also had a cameo. They sparked a friendship, and they have since become bandmates in HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, also featuring AEROSMITH's Joe Perry.

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES's second album, "Rise", was released last June via earMUSIC. The disc was produced by Tommy Henriksen, a member of Cooper's solo band since 2011.

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES was founded by Depp, Cooper and Perry in 2015 to honor the music of rock legends who died from excess. The name was taken from a celebrity drinking club formed by Cooper in the 1970s.

On its two studio albums, the band has covered the likes of THE WHO, THE DOORS, LED ZEPPELIN, David Bowie and Johnny Thunders.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).