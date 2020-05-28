ALICE COOPER Says JOHNNY DEPP Would Be 'The Best Guy' To Play Him In Hypothetical Biopic

In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, legendary rocker Alice Cooper was asked if he would be open to having a biopic about his life made one day. He responded: "I hope it's not of those where we get to die first… Usually it's gonna happen with bands that were extremely commercially successful, whereas Alice was successful and we sold a lot of records, but I did not appeal to everybody; I was definitely on the darker side. And I think that it would make a great movie, myself. And if Johnny Depp were just better looking, he could play me. Johnny would be the best guy to play me, because he really likes to take those characters that nobody else wants to play. And he loves prosthetics — he would get my nose in there and the whole thing like that. He knows me well enough now where he could imitate me pretty well, I'm pretty sure."

Cooper met Depp in 2012 on the set of the movie "Dark Shadows", where Alice also had a cameo. They sparked a friendship, and they have since become bandmates in HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, also featuring AEROSMITH's Joe Perry.

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES's second album, "Rise", was released last June via earMUSIC. The disc was produced by Tommy Henriksen, a member of Cooper's solo band since 2011.

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES was founded by Depp, Cooper and Perry in 2015 to honor the music of rock legends who died from excess. The name was taken from a celebrity drinking club formed by Cooper in the 1970s.

On its two studio albums, the band has covered the likes of THE WHO, THE DOORS, LED ZEPPELIN, David Bowie and Johnny Thunders.