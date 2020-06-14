ALICE COOPER Says 'It's Kind Of Nice' To Have A 'Forced Vacation' From Touring

Legendary rocker Alice Cooper spoke to "The Afternoon Program" on the 102.9 The Hog radio station about how he is dealing with the coronavirus crisis and what the touring circuit might look like post-pandemic. He said: "It's so unusual for us to have more than two weeks off. I think we canceled over 120 shows. We were in Europe at the time, and they said, 'You have 24 hours to get out of Germany before we close the borders.' And I said, 'Well, I don't wanna be stuck here for three weeks.' So we got out of there.

"I expected this thing to go maybe a month or two months," he continued. "I had no idea that it was gonna go into next year. But in some ways, for us, we tour constantly — if I'm not touring with my band, I'm out with the HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, with Johnny Depp and Joe Perry and those guys, and that tour was a five-week tour in Europe. So everybody gets sort of like a forced vacation right now, and for me, it's kind of nice. I'm here at home with all my family, and all the kids are here. My daughter is expecting a baby in July — our fourth grandchild. So it's kind of nice to be off, but every band out there is sort of like racehorses ready to go — we can't wait to get back on the road again."

Last month, Alice released a new single, "Don't Give Up". Produced by Cooper's longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin using remote technology, the song is a spontaneous reaction to the challenges facing us all right now.

A strictly limited "Don't Give Up" seven-inch vinyl picture disc will be released on August 14 on earMUSIC.

Cooper recently completed work on his new album, "Detroit Stories". The LP, which was once again produced by Ezrin, features contributions by such Michigan talent as the MC5's Wayne Kramer, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD's Mark Farner and Johnny "Bee" Badanjek of MITCH RYDER & THE DETROIT WHEELS. They also used the Detroit Horns and Detroit background singers.

Last September, Cooper released a six-track EP called "Breadcrumbs", described as a tribute to the garage-rock heroes of his hometown of Detroit.

