ALICE COOPER Says He Had His First Drug Experience With JIMI HENDRIX

April 3, 2021 0 Comments

In a new interview with "The SDR Show", legendary rocker Alice Cooper was asked to describe the first drug experience he ever had. He replied (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Weed was the first drug, and it was [with] Jimi Hendrix. I'm sitting there after the show. I went to see them. And we were just a little high school band. But they said, 'Hey, come on up to the hotel room.' And we were sitting on his bed, and Jimi goes, 'Here, man,' [and he passed me the joint]. And I went, 'Okay.' And then he goes and puts a quarter in the bed — you know, the vibrating bed. There was, like, eight people sitting on the bed. And he goes, 'We're on a spaceship.' And I went, 'Okay.'"

As for his "worst" drug experience, Alice said: "It was Detroit, and I think it was crystal THC. It was, like, four in the morning. I regained consciousness. And I thought it a Jim Jones thing. And I got up. I remember it was about 20 degrees below outside. And I walked outside just in my shirt on, just to wake up. And when I came back in, everybody was just kind of coming up. It was weird; it was like a [Federico] Fellini thing. It was so strange that I really did believe that everybody was dead, and I was the only one that survived it."

Cooper has been sober since 1983 when he was diagnosed with cirrhosis. He turned things around by going into treatment and renewing his childhood roots in Christianity.

Alice's new studio album, "Detroit Stories", was released on February 26 via earMUSIC.

Named for the city that launched the original Alice Cooper group on the road to success, "Detroit Stories" follows 2019's "Breadcrumbs" EP as a modern-day homage to the toughest and craziest rock and roll scene there ever was.

