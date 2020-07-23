ALICE COOPER Says 'Detroit Stories' Album is Still 'Being Polished': 'It's 99 Percent Done'

Legendary rocker Alice Cooper spoke to Cleveland.com about the status of his new album, "Detroit Stories". The LP, which is once again being produced by Cooper's longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, features contributions by such Michigan talent as the MC5's Wayne Kramer, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD's Mark Farner and Johnny "Bee" Badanjek of MITCH RYDER & THE DETROIT WHEELS. They also used the Detroit Horns and Detroit background singers.

"It's 99 percent done and just being polished," Alice said. "I'm really happy with this album. Right now [Ezrin] is just sitting at home listening to everything, going, 'Hmm, I wonder if we should re-do that bass?' or 'Let's try that third verse again' or 'Can we sing those three lines over again?' [Laughs] I want him at some point to put a lock and key on and it say 'It's done!,' but I trust him to tell us when it is."

This past May, Alice released a new single, "Don't Give Up". Produced by Ezrin using remote technology, the song is a spontaneous reaction to the challenges facing us all right now.

A strictly limited "Don't Give Up" seven-inch vinyl picture disc will be released on August 14 on earMUSIC.

Last September, Cooper released a six-track EP called "Breadcrumbs", described as a tribute to the garage-rock heroes of his hometown of Detroit.

Earlier in the month, Grammy-winning and Emmy-nominated songwriter-producer Desmond Child, who is widely recognized as one of music's most accomplished hitmakers, revealed that he was working on new music with Cooper.

Child and Cooper previously collaborated on 1989's "Trash" album, including the smash hit "Poison", and the follow-up effort, 1991's "Hey Stoopid". The success of "Poison" helped make "Trash" Alice's biggest seller in more than a decade.