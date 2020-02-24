ALICE COOPER, SAXON, SKID ROW, KIX, L.A. GUNS Among Confirmed Artists For 2021 MONSTERS OF ROCK Cruise

Alice Cooper will headline the 2021 edition of the Monsters Of Rock cruise, departing from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on Monday, February 8 for five days and nights, with two breathtaking ports of call: Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Labadee, Haiti. Other confirmed acts include CRAZY LIXX, ECLIPSE, KIX, L.A. GUNS, LIT, LOUDNESS, Michael Monroe, Pat Travers, PINK CREAM 69, ROSE TATTOO, SAXON, SKID ROW, Tom Keifer and XYZ.

The Royal Caribbean ship Independence Of The Seas will once again be the home to 50 rock and roll bands, and thousands of their fans, over five nights at sea.

Independence Of The Seas is the third of Royal Caribbean's Freedom-class vessels and recently received a massive makeover as part of the cruise line's "Royal Amplified" program. In addition to a ship wide refresh, new bars and restaurants were added. She has won some fantastic accolades over the years and she is definitely a favorite amongst guests.

With so much to do on the Independence of the Seas, you will never find yourself bored. Defy gravity as you strap into the Sky Pad — the newest virtual reality and bungee trampoline attraction onboard, get your blood pumping as you speed to the bottom of the dual racing water slides, or sneak in some R&R and pamper yourself in the world-class Vitality At Sea spa.

What about bars and dining? Whether you need a quick cocktail break at the Solarium Bar or find yourself wanting to unwind with friends over an evening of Rustic Italian eats at Giovanni's Table, you will not be disappointed by the bar and dining options available on board.

Who doesn't love a sweet treat on the go? Keep your energy up with a little help from Sugar Beach, a candy shop that is truly a sugar addict's dream come true.

Need something fried to pick you up and get you through the evening's shows? Fish And Ships will be your new onboard guilty pleasure! Freshly battered cod, hand cut fries and a cold one by the pool…doesn't get much better than that!

And of course, one of the most fabulous hangouts aboard is Playmakers Bar And Arcade — an awesome place to meet up with friends, grab dinner and few drinks between shows.

This will once again be a "WOW" ship with some of the finest public spaces, bars and restaurants at sea. Paired with incredible Monsters Of Rock cruise music and events, 2021 will knock it out of the park!

