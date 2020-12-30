ALICE COOPER, ROGER DALTREY, SAMMY HAGAR, JOE PERRY, Others Featured In 'Rock Camp: The Movie'

"Rock Camp: The Movie" from filmmaker Doug Blush will be released in January.
Summer camp meets "Spinal Tap" as we journey to Rock' N' Roll Fantasy Camp, where dreamers from across America and around the world gather to shred with their heroes — and learn to rock like the legends.
Rock Camp is an institution and cultural phenomenon that has been going on in Los Angeles, New York, and other cities since 1996. Rock Camp is the brainchild of music producer David Fishof. It boasts a jaw-dropping array of rock star "counselors" that include Roger Daltrey, Alice Cooper, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, Nancy Wilson, Joe Perry, Jeff Beck, Slash, and countless other rock legends.
Directed and produced by Blush, co-directed and edited by Renee Barron, and produced by Jeff Rowe, "Rock Camp: The Movie" takes us back more than four decades to the beginnings Fishof's career as a sports agency and eventually an entertainment executive and music producer. Fishof founded Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, which has been making dream comes true for more than 25 years. The camp brings together musicians from all walks of life for an unforgettable experience with legendary rock stars. These musicians teach, inspire, and jam with the campers over four days., concluding with a live performance at a famed venue.
The experience takes music lovers from spectator to the stage, sharing the limelight with their musical heroes. "Rock Camp: The Movie" follows four campers (and their families) through their journeys to shred with their heroes and see how they overcome their fears and transform their lives.
Blush is an award-winning director, producer, editor, and cinematographer. His credits include, as editor, the Oscar- and ACE Eddie Award-winning "20 Feet From Stardom" (2013), as executive producer, the Oscar-winning "Period. End Of Sentence." (2018) and, as consulting producer and editor, the Oscar-winning "Icarus" (2017).
