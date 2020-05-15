ALICE COOPER Releases Uplifting New Single 'Don't Give Up'

Legendary rocker Alice Cooper has released a new single, "Don't Give Up". Produced by Bob Ezrin using remote technology, the song is a spontaneous reaction to the challenges facing us all right now.

Cooper felt the need to talk directly to his fans from isolation in his home where he is working to finish his upcoming new album. It is Alice's shout-out to keep our heads high, stay strong and fight back together.

Says Cooper: "'Don't Give Up' is out today. It's a song about what we've all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together. And whatever you do — don't give up."

Just two weeks ago, the rock icon invited fans to participate in the video that Cooper and his bandmembers were filming separately during quarantine. Over 20,000 have responded, holding up signs and messages of unity, using words from the lyrics.

The official video for "Don't Give Up" was uploaded to Cooper's official YouTube channel and can be viewed below.

A strictly limited "Don't Give Up" seven-inch vinyl picture disc will be released on August 14 on earMUSIC.

This past March, Cooper told Rolling Stone that he would use the downtime from having his North American tour postponed to work on new music.

"While our management is working to reschedule the postponed shows, I'm going to finish work on my next album, which is nearly done," he said. "At least now I won't be squeezing in vocal recording sessions on days off, between shows. I don't like a lot of time off, as anyone who sees my schedule already knows, but a little extra time at home can be re-energizing."

Cooper's latest release — the six-track "Breadcrumbs" EP, described as a tribute to the garage-rock heroes of his hometown of Detroit — was released in September via earMUSIC.

"Breadcrumbs" featured covers of Bob Seger's "East Side Story", the MC5's "Sister Anne", Suzi Quatro's "Your Mama Won't Like Me" and MITCH RYDER & THE DETROIT WHEELS' "Devil With A Blue Dress On", plus a reworking of "Detroit City" from 2003's "The Eyes Of Alice Cooper" album, titled "Detroit City 2020", and a new song co-written with Wayne Kramer, "Go Man Go".


