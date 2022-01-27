ALICE COOPER Releases 'Alice Cooper And The Tome Of Madness' Spoken-Word Record

Metal Department has announced the release of the "Alice Cooper And The Tome Of Madness" 12-inch vinyl single.
"Alice Cooper And The Tome Of Madness" is the perfect companion piece to the official Alice Cooper slot game that Metal Department released in 2021.
The back story of that game is Cooper writing his memoirs in a strange journal (tome), which conjures up stories of other Alice Coopers in different dimensions — and now he must keep writing to simply stay alive!
On this 18-plus-minute-long spoken-word record, you can hear Cooper himself narrate one of these horror stories from "The Tome Of Madness".
There are two versions of the record available, a plain black vinyl edition and a limited edition of just 500 copies pressed on solid yellow vinyl.
The 12-inch record comes packed in a deluxe gatefold-sleeve with various artwork taken from the game.
Track listing:
Side A:
Tome Of Madness Part 1 (08:43)
Side B:
Tome Of Madness Part 2 (09:29)
The two vinyl editions are exclusively available from Metal Department.
