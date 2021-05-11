ALICE COOPER, QUEENSRŸCHE, TOM KEIFER, SKID ROW, L.A. GUNS Set For 2022 Edition Of 'Monsters Of Rock' Cruise

The annual Monsters Of Rock cruise is returning in 2022 to celebrate its tenth anniversary. Departing out of Miami, Florida, promoter On The Blue announced the five-day/five-night full-ship charter cruise will set sail February 9-14 aboard Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas, visit two ports in CocoCay, Bahamas and Labadee, Haiti, and features performances from rock icon Alice Cooper, along with performances from over 35 artists.

The public on-sale kicks off today (May 11) at 9:00 a.m. ET, with cabins starting at $1,799.00 per person (double occupancy, not including mandatory taxes and fee supplement).

For more info and booking, visit MonstersOfRockCruise.com and follow @MonstersOfRockCruise on Facebook and Instagram, and @MonstersCruise on Twitter.

Monsters Of Rock cruise 2022 lineup includes:

ALICE COOPER

QUEENSRŸCHE

TOM KEIFER

SKID ROW

LIT

L.A. GUNS

KIX

WINGER

MICHAEL MONROE

GREAT WHITE

H.E.A.T.

LOUDNESS

PAT TRAVERS

Y&T

ECLIPSE

VIXEN

ROSE TATTOO

BLACK 'N BLUE

FIREWIND

CHRIS HOLMES

JOEL HOEKSTRA

LILLIAN AXE

FASTER PUSSYCAT

PINK CREAM 69

DANGEROUS TOYS

KILLER DWARFS

XYZ

BEASTO BLANCO

ELECTRIC BOYS

CRAZY LIXX

LITTLE CAESAR

ROXANNE

SIGNAL 13

JOHN CORABI

Official cruise hosts will be Eddie Trunk (VH1, SiriusXM), comedians Don Jamieson and Jim Florentine (former hosts of VH1 Classic's hit TV show "That Metal Show"), SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard and Hair Nation hosts Keith Roth and Lüc Carl, Nikki Blakk, Izzy and Brian, metal DJ Will, and Ginger Fish. They will be moderating Q&As and activities specifically designed to bring the party up a notch.

In addition to performances, Monsters Of Rock cruise 2022 will host interactive events between artists and cruisers, including: Artist/Cruiser Q&A sessions, Gong Show Karaoke, "So You Think You Can Shred," Cooking with Rock Stars, Painting With Rock Stars, Rock Stars vs Average Joe Basketball, and Beach Volleyball, with more to be announced. Furthermore, the cruise will host themed nights, opportunities to dine with selected bands, and artist photo experiences.

The award-winning ship, Freedom Of The Seas, received a massive makeover in 2020 as part of the cruise line's "Royal Amplified" program. In addition to a ship-wide refresh, new bars and restaurants were added, complementing the already endless list of activities and features the ship offers (including the 40-foot-long surf simulator FlowRider, dueling water slides Typhoon and Cyclone, Vitality at Sea Spa, Playmakers Bar and Arcade, and more). Spanning the entire length of Deck 5 and considered the heart of the ship is the Royal Promenade, which is a vibrant and exciting hub that connects cruisers to many of the performance venues, including two indoor main concert venues and the Pool Stage.

The first port stop on Monsters Of Rock cruise 2022, Perfect Day at CocoCay, is a private destination located in the Bahamas that's exclusively for Royal Caribbean guests. Offering endless ways to enjoy its beautiful beaches and pristine water, including some of the tallest waterslides in North America at the Thrill Waterpark, the 1,600-foot long Zipline to get a view of the island at a heart racing speed, the Up, Up and Away — a helium balloon that floats up to 450 feet in the air. Plus, the Perfect Day at CocoCay offers loads of food options to fuel up in between adventures and access to the exclusive Coco Beach Club includes elevated Mediterranean flavors paired with breathtaking ocean views.

Next up is the Private Isle of Labadee, the ultimate private destination for Monsters Of Rock cruisers, offering adventure, exploration and relaxation amongst its many bars and pristine waters. Vacationers can amp up the adrenaline on the Dragon's Tail Coaster, a thrilling 30-mile-per-hour ride with incredible views of the island. For more action, adventurous passengers may choose to strap on a helmet and harness and soar 500-feet down on the Dragon's Breath Flight Line, the world's longest zip line over water. In addition, there are plenty of exciting options to choose from, including wave jet rides, parasailing, snorkel safaris, kayak tours, and much more.

With a myriad of events, activities, and music to keep fans entertained day and night, Monsters Of Rock 2022 promises to be a fantasy camp, personal paradise, and the vacation of a lifetime for hard-rockin' music enthusiasts.

A leader in cruise charter innovation, Monsters Of Rock cruise has sailed over 30,000 passengers in the last ten years. The principals of Monsters Of Rock have deep roots in the music industry, providing world-class cruise ship production management for celebrities and musical artists for decades. Monsters Of Rock has set the industry standard for themed music cruises and fan experiences and has played a key role in the development of ground-breaking theme cruise concepts.