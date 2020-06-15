ALICE COOPER On Retirement: 'That Word Doesn't Exist In My Vocabulary'

June 15, 2020 0 Comments

In a new interview with Heather Brown of the KZZK radio station, legendary rocker Alice Cooper was asked if the coronavirus pandemic has made him think more seriously about retiring in the not-too-distant future. He responded (hear audio below): "Not in the least. That word doesn't exist in my vocabulary. A long, long time ago, I said if I come into your town and put on a show and nobody shows up, well, then I know I'm done. That hasn't happened. At 72, I was not expecting to be in two touring bands. And the [HOLLYWOOD] VAMPIRES are just like my band — everybody in that band are best friends. You've got Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and myself — three alpha males — and we've been together six years and I have never heard one argument. Everybody just goes, 'Okay. Good idea. Let's try that.'"

Last month, Alice released a new single, "Don't Give Up". Produced by Cooper's longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin using remote technology, the song is a spontaneous reaction to the challenges facing us all right now.

A strictly limited "Don't Give Up" seven-inch vinyl picture disc will be released on August 14 on earMUSIC.

Cooper recently completed work on his new album, "Detroit Stories". The LP, which was once again produced by Ezrin, features contributions by such Michigan talent as the MC5's Wayne Kramer, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD's Mark Farner and Johnny "Bee" Badanjek of MITCH RYDER & THE DETROIT WHEELS. They also used the Detroit Horns and Detroit background singers.

Last September, Cooper released a six-track EP called "Breadcrumbs", described as a tribute to the garage-rock heroes of his hometown of Detroit.

