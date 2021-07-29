ALICE COOPER: Officially Endorsed Coloring Book Now Available

The latest addition to the ever-expanding range from U.K. independent publisher Rock N' Roll Colouring has been announced — a brand new official coloring book from Alice Cooper, shock rock's most enduring and beloved icon.

Featuring iconic artwork and instantly recognizable images all printed on high-quality paper in a square format fully endorsed and officially licensed, these amazing designs have the potential for hours of satisfying coloring in. The book encourages you to raise your fist and yell in celebration of Alice Cooper's spine-tingling legacy, letting your imagination run riot as you create your own personalized versions of your favorite designs.

The book contains painstakingly created renderings of each image with detailed outlines ready for you to unleash your artistic skills using pens, pencils or paint, including artwork from classic tour and shirt designs, and album sleeves spanning his fifty-year-plus career. Let your imagination run wild and add your own interpretations of these classic images or

simply recreate them as closely as you can to the originals. Whatever you decide the satisfaction of adding your personal touch to these classic designs is extremely rewarding.

Devised and created by two lifelong rock and heavy metal devotees and coloring book fans, Rock N' Roll Colouring was formed by fans for fans. Every effort has gone into making sure these books do justice to the legacy of Alice Cooper with his approval.

Coloring has proven significant mental health benefits including mindfulness, relaxation and increased focus and can be enjoyed by any age group. These books provide hours of creative and restful activity that combines the love of the music with the love of the art.

The Alice Cooper books follows on from the previous Rock N' Roll Colouring releases from MOTÖRHEAD, JUDAS PRIEST, THIN LIZZY and MEGADETH.

The book is published on August 27, 2021, available for worldwide shipping, and can be exclusively pre-ordered via Eyesore Merch.