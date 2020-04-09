ALICE COOPER, MEGADETH, ANTHRAX, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Members To Take Part In Fundraising Event

On Saturday, April 11, David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation, the nonprofit charity started by Grammy-winning MEGADETH co-founder and bassist David Ellefson, will partner with Grammy Music Education Coalition to host "Oh Say Can You Stream", a livestream online fundraiser, powered by Cisco Webex to raise money for the "School's Out" initiative which provides online lessons, instruments and gear to kids and aspiring musicians during quarantine, and other COVID-19 relief charities.

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. CT / 4 p.m. ET can be streamed on Grammy Music Education Coalition's Twitch and Facebook, Ellefson's Facebook and YouTube channels, and David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation's Facebook page.

Hosted by Ellefson with partner and solo band vocalist Thom Hazaert, "Oh Say Can You Stream" features co-hosts Don Jamieson, Jim Florentine, Craig Gass, Drew Fortier and Riki Rachtman. The nine-plus-hour marathon streaming fundraiser will feature appearances and performances from artists and celebrities, including

* Alice Cooper

* Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX)

* Chris Kael (FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH)

* Dirk Verbeuren (MEGADETH)

* Kiko Loureiro (MEGADETH)

* Darryl "DMC" McDaniels (RUN DMC)

* Frank Hannon (TESLA)

* Elias Soriano (NONPOINT)

* Drake Bell

* PJ Farley (TRIXTER, RA)

* Daniel De Los Reyes (ZAC BROWN BAND)

* John Driskell Hopkins (ZAC BROWN BAND)

* Danny Cooksey (BAD4GOOD)

* Rob Caggiano (VOLBEAT)

* Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT)

* Carmine Appice (VANILLA FUDGE, ROD STEWART, KING KOBRA)

* Dave Alvin (WHITE TRASH)

* Ari Lehman (Friday The 13th)

* Jason Bieler (SAIGON KICK)

* Nita Strauss (ALICE COOPER)

* Carla Harvey (BUTCHER BABIES)

Ellefson will also perform a remote acoustic set with his eponymous solo band, featuring Italian guitarist and drummer Andy Martongelli and Paolo Caridi. The performance will include their new single "Simple Truth", out now, with all proceeds going to the Italian Red Cross COVID-19 relief efforts.

"When we launched the School's Out initiative, we realized the immediate impact it had, as we got almost 1000 applications in the first week," says Hazaert. "We very quickly realized this was something we needed to take to the next level, and really began serious fundraising efforts to increase the scope of what we were able to do."

"When one person suffers, we all suffer, and this is an unprecedented moment in history when all of us around the world are united for a common cause, especially in the music community," adds Ellefson. "As I saw so many of my friends who are 'hired gun musicians,' session players, etc., all losing so much work, we all saw months of work vanish before our eyes. We thought we could create an opportunity to really do some good on several fronts. So many of our friends have been so generous with their time, and it's a wonderful initiative to be able to not only give kids something great to hold onto, but also keep some of our friends working in this uncertain time."

The David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation is an affiliate of the Grammy Music Education Coalition (GMEC), a collaborative movement whose goal is ensuring all students in public schools across America have music education.

"Our Coalition of supporters of public music education numbers more than 70 organizations, and the David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation joined us early on," says Grammy Music Education Coalition executive director Lee Whitmore. "David's enduring support for what music does in students' lives is unwavering. 'Oh Say Can You Stream' has an amazing lineup. It will be awe-inspiring, supporting kids, music education, and helping provide COVID-19 relief in our communities."

For the full lineup and details, visit ellefsonyouthmusicfoundation.org.