ALICE COOPER, JOAN JETT To Perform At Benefit For Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees Alice Cooper and JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS will perform at "Cleveland Rocks: From Our Living Rooms", a benefit concert airing on Fox 8 WJW Wednesday, April 15 at 7 p.m. The special will be presented with limited commercial interruption by Cross Country Mortgage. There will be a $50,000 match from members of the fund for viewer donations during the show.

Other artists scheduled to perform or appear from their homes include Jason Mraz, Ben Folds with the Contemporary Youth Orchestra, Michael Stanley, Eric Nolan of THE O'JAY'S, Madeline Finn and several other local favorites.

"Cleveland Rocks: From Our Living Rooms" is presented by Fox 8 in collaboration with more than 52 Greater Cleveland corporate, civic and philanthropic partners to raise awareness and dollars for the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund, an emergency fund designed to complement the work of public health officials and expand local capacity among frontline nonprofit organizations in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties to address all aspects of the outbreak in Northeast Ohio as efficiently as possible.

So far, the Rapid Response Fund has awarded more than $2.3 million to nonprofit organizations and groups serving Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties. The fund partners plan to continue to make grants once a week through June, with the potential to extend grant opportunities as needed and as additional funding resources become available through new partners joining the effort.

Visit ClevelandFoundation.org/Response to learn more about the fund and to make a contribution online today.