ALICE COOPER, JOAN JETT To Perform At Benefit For Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund

April 14, 2020 0 Comments

ALICE COOPER, JOAN JETT To Perform At Benefit For Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees Alice Cooper and JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS will perform at "Cleveland Rocks: From Our Living Rooms", a benefit concert airing on Fox 8 WJW Wednesday, April 15 at 7 p.m. The special will be presented with limited commercial interruption by Cross Country Mortgage. There will be a $50,000 match from members of the fund for viewer donations during the show.

Other artists scheduled to perform or appear from their homes include Jason Mraz, Ben Folds with the Contemporary Youth Orchestra, Michael Stanley, Eric Nolan of THE O'JAY'S, Madeline Finn and several other local favorites.

"Cleveland Rocks: From Our Living Rooms" is presented by Fox 8 in collaboration with more than 52 Greater Cleveland corporate, civic and philanthropic partners to raise awareness and dollars for the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund, an emergency fund designed to complement the work of public health officials and expand local capacity among frontline nonprofit organizations in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties to address all aspects of the outbreak in Northeast Ohio as efficiently as possible.

So far, the Rapid Response Fund has awarded more than $2.3 million to nonprofit organizations and groups serving Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties. The fund partners plan to continue to make grants once a week through June, with the potential to extend grant opportunities as needed and as additional funding resources become available through new partners joining the effort.

Visit ClevelandFoundation.org/Response to learn more about the fund and to make a contribution online today.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).