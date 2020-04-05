ALICE COOPER Is Playing Golf Every Morning During Coronavirus Pandemic

Legendary rocker Alice Cooper, who has lived in Arizona for decades, spoke to Forbes about how he is holding up during the coronavirus pandemic. He said: "The great thing in Arizona is that the golf courses are open. They say it's an outdoor event, you're not touching anything but your own equipment. And they want people out doing something — walking, outdoor activities and they said that is the one sport that is not a contact sport. There are 200 golf courses here. So we go out every morning, first off there's nobody out there. We have the whole place to ourselves and we're done by 9:30, 10 o'clock and it's great. We come home and then I don't feel guilty sitting watching TV all day."

According to Golf News Net, most U.S. states have not ordered golf courses to shut down as part of coronavirus crackdowns on movement and public activities.

The 72-year-old Cooper recently told Arizona Republic that he feels "less vulnerable" in his house than he does in a different hotel every day. "You don't know who’s been there, what they've touched," he explained. "When I was in Europe, I spent all day doing Purell, washing my hands. Every time you would touch something, you'd realize 'Well, how do you know that wasn't infected?'"

As to whether he's concerned about the possibility of contracting COVID-19, Cooper said: "I'm not scared of this thing. ... But you've got to consider everybody. You never know what the guy next door's health problems are."

Last month, Cooper told Rolling Stone that he will use the downtime from having his North American tour postponed to work on new music.

"While our management is working to reschedule the postponed shows, I'm going to finish work on my next album, which is nearly done," he said. "At least now I won't be squeezing in vocal recording sessions on days off, between shows. I don't like a lot of time off, as anyone who sees my schedule already knows, but a little extra time at home can be re-energizing."

Cooper's latest release — the six-track "Breadcrumbs" EP, described as a tribute to the garage-rock heroes of his hometown of Detroit — was released in September via earMUSIC.

"Breadcrumbs" featured covers of Bob Seger's "East Side Story", the MC5's "Sister Anne", Suzi Quatro's "Your Mama Won't Like Me" and MITCH RYDER & THE DETROIT WHEELS' "Devil With A Blue Dress On", plus a reworking of "Detroit City" from 2003's "The Eyes Of Alice Cooper" album, titled "Detroit City 2020", and a new song co-written with Wayne Kramer, "Go Man Go".