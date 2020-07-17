ALICE COOPER Is Once Again Collaborating With Hitmaker DESMOND CHILD

Grammy-winning and Emmy-nominated songwriter-producer Desmond Child, who is widely recognized as one of music's most accomplished hitmakers, has revealed that he is working on new music with legendary rocker Alice Cooper.

This past Wednesday (July 15), Desmond took to his social media to write: "SCHOOL'S OUT FOR THE SUMMER! Alice Cooper and I are cooking up a ginormous, poisonous anthemic masterpiece for next year. So exciting to work with the rock genius & visionary Alice Cooper again. Remember our album TRASH? Listen to it from start to finish now. Sounds like we just recorded last week... it's eternal like Alice. Stay tuned for more updates!"

Child and Cooper previously collaborated on 1989's "Trash" album, including the smash hit "Poison", and the follow-up effort, 1991's "Hey Stoopid". The success of "Poison" helped make "Trash" Alice's biggest seller in more than a decade.

In a recent interview with Rock For Relief, Cooper said: "'Poison', probably next to 'School's Out', is the biggest song in [our live] set. That song might have been a bigger international hit than 'School's Out' even.

"When I first heard some of the songs [Desmond] was doing with BON JOVI and AEROSMITH and Joan Jett and everybody, I said, 'I like that, but I need it darker and sexier.' And that's when 'Poison' came out."

This past May, Alice released a new single, "Don't Give Up". Produced by Cooper's longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin using remote technology, the song is a spontaneous reaction to the challenges facing us all right now.

A strictly limited "Don't Give Up" seven-inch vinyl picture disc will be released on August 14 on earMUSIC.

Cooper recently completed work on his new album, "Detroit Stories". The LP, which was once again produced by Ezrin, features contributions by such Michigan talent as the MC5's Wayne Kramer, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD's Mark Farner and Johnny "Bee" Badanjek of MITCH RYDER & THE DETROIT WHEELS. They also used the Detroit Horns and Detroit background singers.

Last September, Cooper released a six-track EP called "Breadcrumbs", described as a tribute to the garage-rock heroes of his hometown of Detroit.

