ALICE COOPER Is 'Not Scared' Of Contracting COVID-19

Legendary rocker Alice Cooper has told Arizona Republic that he is looking forward to some downtime after his North American tour was postponed in response to health concerns related to the spread of the new coronavirus.

"For me and [my wife] Sheryl, two months off is great," he said. "We're at home, the golf courses are open, which is great for me. You're sitting here with Netflix and Hulu. We haven't had one problem getting food or anything."

The 72-year-old singer went on to say that he feels "less vulnerable" in his house than he does in a different hotel every day. "You don't know who’s been there, what they've touched," he explained. "When I was in Europe, I spent all day doing Purell, washing my hands. Every time you would touch something, you'd realize 'Well, how do you know that wasn't infected?'"

As to whether he's concerned about the possibility of contracting COVID-19, Cooper said: "I'm not scared of this thing. ... But you've got to consider everybody. You never know what the guy next door's health problems are."

Earlier in the month, Cooper told Rolling Stone that he will use the downtime from having his North American tour postponed to work on new music.

"While our management is working to reschedule the postponed shows, I'm going to finish work on my next album, which is nearly done," he said. "At least now I won't be squeezing in vocal recording sessions on days off, between shows. I don't like a lot of time off, as anyone who sees my schedule already knows, but a little extra time at home can be re-energizing."

Cooper's latest release — the six-track "Breadcrumbs" EP, described as a tribute to the garage-rock heroes of his hometown of Detroit — was released in September via earMUSIC.

"Breadcrumbs" featured covers of Bob Seger's "East Side Story", the MC5's "Sister Anne", Suzi Quatro's "Your Mama Won't Like Me" and MITCH RYDER & THE DETROIT WHEELS' "Devil With A Blue Dress On", plus a reworking of "Detroit City" from 2003's "The Eyes Of Alice Cooper" album, titled "Detroit City 2020", and a new song co-written with Wayne Kramer, "Go Man Go".