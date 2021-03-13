ALICE COOPER Is 'A Very Big Optimist' About Post-Pandemic Concert Industry

Legendary rocker Alice Cooper spoke to Australia's May The Rock Be With You about what the concert industry might look like post-pandemic. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "First of all, I'm a very big optimist about this. I think in six months, everything's gonna be way, way better than it is now. I just think that the vaccine — I know in [my hometown of] Phoenix, there's, like, ten thousand vaccinations a day, and I'm sure that Los Angeles and all the big cities are doing this. And by that time, I would say half the population will be vaccinated. And then I think that if you show your certificate that you've been vaccinated, why couldn't you go to a concert? Show your certificate and get in the show. There's nothing to fear; everybody's covered.

"I think everybody's being very, 'Let's not rush it. Let's not this.' But I'm more of a person that's looking at the reality," he added. "I think that we're gonna have a really big resurgence of everything in the next six months."

Alice's new studio album, "Detroit Stories", was released on February 26 via earMUSIC.

Named for the city that launched the original Alice Cooper group on the road to success, "Detroit Stories" follows 2019's "Breadcrumbs" EP as a modern-day homage to the toughest and craziest rock and roll scene there ever was.

"Detroit Stories" was recorded with producer Bob Ezrin, mostly in Royal Oak with Detroit musicians and featuring a mix of original material alongside covers of songs by Bob Seger, the MC5, Mitch Ryder's DETROIT and OUTRAGEOUS CHERRY.

Cooper recently said that his next studio album will be the first to feature the current lineup of his solo band: Tommy Henriksen (guitar), Nita Strauss (guitar), Ryan Roxie (guitar), Chuck Garric (bass) and Glen Sobel (drums).

