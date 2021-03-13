ALICE COOPER Is 'A Very Big Optimist' About Post-Pandemic Concert Industry

March 13, 2021 0 Comments

ALICE COOPER Is 'A Very Big Optimist' About Post-Pandemic Concert Industry

Legendary rocker Alice Cooper spoke to Australia's May The Rock Be With You about what the concert industry might look like post-pandemic. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "First of all, I'm a very big optimist about this. I think in six months, everything's gonna be way, way better than it is now. I just think that the vaccine — I know in [my hometown of] Phoenix, there's, like, ten thousand vaccinations a day, and I'm sure that Los Angeles and all the big cities are doing this. And by that time, I would say half the population will be vaccinated. And then I think that if you show your certificate that you've been vaccinated, why couldn't you go to a concert? Show your certificate and get in the show. There's nothing to fear; everybody's covered.

"I think everybody's being very, 'Let's not rush it. Let's not this.' But I'm more of a person that's looking at the reality," he added. "I think that we're gonna have a really big resurgence of everything in the next six months."

Alice's new studio album, "Detroit Stories", was released on February 26 via earMUSIC.

Named for the city that launched the original Alice Cooper group on the road to success, "Detroit Stories" follows 2019's "Breadcrumbs" EP as a modern-day homage to the toughest and craziest rock and roll scene there ever was.

"Detroit Stories" was recorded with producer Bob Ezrin, mostly in Royal Oak with Detroit musicians and featuring a mix of original material alongside covers of songs by Bob Seger, the MC5, Mitch Ryder's DETROIT and OUTRAGEOUS CHERRY.

Cooper recently said that his next studio album will be the first to feature the current lineup of his solo band: Tommy Henriksen (guitar), Nita Strauss (guitar), Ryan Roxie (guitar), Chuck Garric (bass) and Glen Sobel (drums).

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).