ALICE COOPER: 'In The 1970s' Book Due In May

March 27, 2021 0 Comments

ALICE COOPER: 'In The 1970s' Book Due In May

Sonicbond Publishing has set a May 28 release date for "Alice Cooper In The 1970s" by Chris Sutton.

In "Alice Cooper In The 1970s", Sutton explores the story of ALICE COOPER the band and the solo performer from the early years through to the decadent end of the decade. It is the first book to offer a fully rounded approach to the Cooper phenomenon and give full credit to the musicians.

The book features interview material from key figures, including Michael Bruce, Dennis Dunaway and Neal Smith from the original band, plus their session guitarist Mick Mashbir. From the solo Alice years in the 1970s, there is new material from Prakash John, John Tropea and Allan Schwartzberg. There are observations too from Ernie Cefalu, whose company Pacific Eye And Ear designed the album covers. Several other musicians, concert promoters and even the band's first roadie have also contributed their thoughts.

All of the albums and singles from "Don't Blow Your Mind" until "From The Inside" are examined in detail, along with related archive releases and songs that didn't make the cut.

Sutton has been a fan of Cooper since 1972 and the famous debut appearance on "Top Of The Pops". The reunion of the band for their U.K. tour in 2017 stands as one of his happiest memories. He manages Smethwick Heritage Centre museum, and has written several publications for them. He has also written several plays. "Alice Cooper In The 1970s" is his first venture into music writing, with others to follow. He lives in Great Malvern, U.K.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).