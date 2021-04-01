ALICE COOPER 'Got The Chills For About Two Hours' After Receiving Second COVID-19 Vaccine

Alice Cooper received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine a month ago in his hometown of Phoenix, Arizona. Speaking to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" on Wednesday (March 31), the legendary rocker stated about the experience (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I hate shots. I hate needles more than anything else. And I never felt either shot; it was the most painless thing I'd ever felt in my life. And the second shot, 12 hours later, I went, 'Oh, man. This is nothing.' I got the chills for about two hours. I was under blankets for two [hours], and then it was gone. That was it.

"The funny thing about it was I was watching the people getting the shot, and I didn't even see a grimace," he added. "I didn't see even that. And I went, 'How are these people not reacting?' There was an old lady getting a shot, and see didn't even [flinch]. And I said, 'Man, am I that big of a wimp?' [Laughs]"

Last month, AZCentral reported that Alice and his wife got the first COVID-19 vaccine after previously contracting the novel coronavirus.

In a video statement, the 73-year-old singer revealed that he and Sheryl Cooper received the vaccine at a facility in Phoenix. They got their shots through Team Rubicon, a nonprofit organization that pairs military veterans with first responders to help in times of need.

In March 2020, Cooper told Arizona Republic that he felt "less vulnerable" in his house than he does in a different hotel every day. "You don't know who's been there, what they've touched," he explained. "When I was in Europe, I spent all day doing Purell, washing my hands. Every time you would touch something, you'd realize 'Well, how do you know that wasn't infected?'"

As to whether he was concerned about the possibility of contracting COVID-19, Cooper told Arizona Republic: "I'm not scared of this thing. ... But you've got to consider everybody. You never know what the guy next door's health problems are."

Alice's new studio album, "Detroit Stories", was released on February 26 via earMUSIC.

Named for the city that launched the original Alice Cooper group on the road to success, "Detroit Stories" follows 2019's "Breadcrumbs" EP as a modern-day homage to the toughest and craziest rock and roll scene there ever was.