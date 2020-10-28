ALICE COOPER, GAVIN ROSSDALE And LZZY HALE Among Judges For 'No Cover' Music Competition TV Show

Hit Parader has announced the all-star judges for "No Cover", its first-ever music competition TV show. Alice Cooper, Bishop Briggs, Gavin Rossdale, Lzzy Hale and Tosin Abasi have been selected as the judges to help find the world's next greatest unsigned original artist.

While most music competition shows such as "American Idol" and "The Voice" encourage musicians to cover other people's songs, "No Cover" will spotlight artists and bands that write and record their own original music. At the end of season one, winning artist(s) will secure a six-figure recording contract with Sumerian Records, booking agency representation from UTA, management from the Shelter Music Group, high-profile festival slot(s) via Danny Wimmer Presents, studio time at Nightbird Recording Studios, new gear from Gibson, brand endorsements, licensing opportunities and more.

The entire first season will be shot at the legendary Troubadour in West Hollywood, California. Since 1957, The Troubadour has been at the forefront of musical discovery. From the early years of Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and THE EAGLES to the U.S. debut of Elton John, the Los Angeles headline debut of METALLICA and the debut of the "Appetite For Destruction" lineup of GUNS N' ROSES.

Additionally, "No Cover" will be filming on location at the fabled Sunset Marquis Hotel in West Hollywood, California. This exclusive sanctuary in the heart of the Sunset Strip, is a home-away-from-home for generations of entertainers, creators and innovators, movers and magic-makers. The Sunset Marquis Hotel is also home to the famed Nightbird Recording Studios, Bar 1200 and Cavatina Restaurant.

Unsigned bands and solo artists from all over the globe are encouraged to enter for a chance to perform live on "No Cover" by simply filling out an application at this location. Entries are open to the general public and musicians will submit their original songs, photos and videos for the show's producers to select from. Once bands are selected, our celebrity judges will grade these artists on three key factors: originality, presence and songcraft.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Alice Cooper is widely known as the original "shock rocker" with a wildly successful career in music spanning six incredible decades. His hit songs "School's Out", "No More Mister Nice Guy" and "Poison" are staples of rock radio and his iconic appearances in movies like "Wayne's World" and "Dark Shadows" have endeared him to multiple generations of fans.

"I can't wait for 'No Cover'," said Cooper. "To me, a band really isn't a band unless they are writing their own material, and if you know anything about me you know that I have a very high standard for not only the songs but also the performance. I'm looking for the band who has it all - the one who can not only write it and play it, but perform it and make me believe it."

Alt pop powerhouse Bishop Briggs has positioned herself to empower. With the platinum-certified viral hit "River", over 3.2 billion streams worldwide, and opening for COLDPLAY under her belt, Bishop is showing no intentions of slowing down.

"I am beyond excited to be a judge on 'No Cover'," Briggs said. "Songwriting is such a therapeutic outlet for me to express myself so I cannot wait to dig deep and learn more about each person who gets on that stage."

As the lead vocalist, guitarist, songwriter and founder of iconic multi-platinum rock band BUSH, Rossdale has sold over to 20 million records in the U.S. and Canada alone. BUSH has compiled an amazing string of 23 consecutive Top 40 hit singles on the Modern Rock and Mainstream Rock charts. Eleven of those hit the Top 5, six of which shot to No. 1: "Comedown", "Glycerine", "Machinehead", "Swallowed", "The Chemicals Between Us" and "The Sound Of Winter". BUSH recently released its eighth studio album, "The Kingdom".

"I'm thrilled to be part of 'No Cover' — what a talented panel of artists to be collaborating with," said Rossdale. "We've seen the shows singing the hits — finally the chance to find a real band with their own sound and their own vision. I hope we catapult some great artists into the spotlight."

Grammy Award-winning singer/guitarist Lzzy Hale brings a strong, powerful perspective to "No Cover" as she's been fronting the band HALESTORM with her younger brother Arejay for over 20 years. Lzzy is a leader amongst her peers and fearless voice for her legions of young fans. Star of many music magazine cover stories, she has won multiple industry awards such as the Golden Gods and was recently named Loudwire's "Artist Of The Decade." Lzzy also has her own Gibson artist series guitar, the Lzzy Hale Explorer.

"I'm beyond excited to join my friends, peers and fellow rockers as a judge for Hit Parader's music competition TV show 'No Cover'," Lzzy said. "I hope that my passion and experience will help to inspire and encourage these young bands to carve out their own path in this world."

Visionary guitarist Tosin Abasi is best known from the prog-metal band ANIMALS AS LEADERS and as part owner of the custom guitar company Abasi Concepts. Tosin was recently named "Guitarist Of The Decade" by Guitar World magazine and is coming off his first big role in the new film "Bill & Ted: Face The Music".

"I'm really looking forward to being on this incredible panel of judges," said Abasi. "It's the first time I've seen a show like this that actually connects with the music I'm into. This is going to be rad!"

"No Cover" will be co-hosted by singer Kellin Quinn (SLEEPING WITH SIRENS, PARADISE CITY) and radio personality Caity Babs (SiriusXM's Octane) with behind-the-scenes interviews conducted by music industry veteran Matt Pinfield (MTV, VH1).

"I'm pumped for the opportunity to co-host 'No Cover'. I'm excited to join the artists on their journey!" said Quinn "I've seen first-hand the amount of gifted musicians that are just waiting to be discovered! I'm ready for the rest of the world to share that experience! Get ready!"

As part of "No Cover", participating artists will get the chance to perform with and win prizing via a partnership with the world's most iconic American guitar brand Gibson. The team at Gibson believes in the power of music, supporting music education and that getting instruments into the hands of those with a desire to make music is a truly life-changing event.

Live events are the backbone of the entire music business and that is why "No Cover" has proudly partnered with the premier independent producer of rock and alternative festivals, Danny Wimmer Presents (Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple, Welcome To Rockville). Winners of the first season of "No Cover" will be given the opportunity to perform at a future DWP multi-day festival.

UTA represents pioneering artists, storytellers, entertainers, and brands. UTA's clients are some of the most acclaimed figures in film, television, news, music, sports, theater, fine art, books, video games, podcasts, and other social and digital content. UTA is where screenplays find buyers, groundbreaking films find financing, new TV series are launched, new companies born. UTA is proud to provide agency representation for the winner of Season One of "No Cover".

Shelter Music Group is a of modern music company whose primary function is artist management, but which also includes a record company, a publishing company, artist support services, marketing, branding, and online/digital services. Founded by CEO Carl Stubner, Shelter works with a global roster that includes iconic artists such as FLEETWOOD MAC, ZZ TOP, A PERFECT CIRCLE, Johnny Depp, PALAYE ROYALE, NOTHING MORE and the upcoming winner of first season of "No Cover".

"We are proud and excited to be a part of this creative collaboration," said Stubner. "There is a wealth of undiscovered talent in the rock space, and we look forward to being part of the search!"

Winners of the first season of "No Cover" will also be given the chance to record music at Nightbird Recording Studios, located within the Sunset Marquis Hotel. Nightbird celebrates multi-platinum and chart-topping projects year after year, including work with Kanye West, Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone and U2.

"No Cover" is created and produced by Sumerian Records founder Ash Avildsen and Golden Gods producer Josh Bernstein.

"'No Cover' will be the realest, most unfiltered representation of the biz and the quest of making it as unsigned artist," said Avildsen. "No music competition show has ever done what we are about to do."