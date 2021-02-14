ALICE COOPER Explains Why He Covered 'Our Love Will Change The World' For 'Detroit Stories' Album

February 14, 2021 0 Comments

ALICE COOPER Explains Why He Covered 'Our Love Will Change The World' For 'Detroit Stories' Album

Alice Cooper spoke to Noise 11 about his decision to record a cover version of OUTRAGEOUS CHERRY's 2005 song "Our Love Will Change The World". The track will appear on his upcoming album, "Detroit Stories", due out February 26 via earMUSIC.

"Well, that song in particular was a really interesting song," Alice said (see video below). "We wanted to cover Motown, we wanted to cover punk, we wanted to cover blues — that's all Detroit, mostly hard rock. But that song came out of an '80s psychedelic punk band called OUTRAGEOUS CHERRY. And we heard the song, and we couldn't get it out of our mind — the song was so catchy. And so I listened to it, and I said [to my producer Bob Ezrin], 'Bob, listen to this. This song is so happy, but listen to the lyrics — the lyrics are totally subversive; the lyrics are totally dark, predicting the failure of our generation and all that. And I went, 'I love this. This is a good Detroit song. Let's put it on.'

"There's always one song on every album I do that doesn't belong, and that song sounds like the one song that doesn't belong," he addd. "But it's just so catchy that you can't get away from it."

Cooper previously said that "Our Love Will Change The World" is "one of the oddest songs" he has ever done. "It was so strange, because it was happy and what it was saying was anything but happy — it was simply a great juxtaposition," he explained in a statement. "And I got it immediately and said, 'Okay, this is going to be great.' The music saying one thing and the lyrics saying something else, I love that song. It is totally different from anything else on the album."

Named for the city that launched the original Alice Cooper group on the road to success, "Detroit Stories" follows 2019's "Breadcrumbs" EP as a modern-day homage to the toughest and craziest rock and roll scene there ever was. The LP, which was once again produced by Cooper's longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, features contributions by such Michigan talent as the MC5's Wayne Kramer, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD's Mark Farner and Johnny "Bee" Badanjek of MITCH RYDER & THE DETROIT WHEELS. They also used the Detroit Horns and Detroit background singers.



COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).