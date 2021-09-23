ALICE COOPER Display Added To Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame's 'Legends of Rock' Exhibit

Rock and roll is as much about the spectacle and the visual as it is the sonic and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Alice Cooper spawned a new generation of rock and roll fans with both. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame is adding a new Alice Cooper display to its popular "Legends Of Rock" exhibit.

The new display debuts September 23 honoring Cooper's legacy and shares stories behind the music and spectacle he created.

Fans can find props and costumes worn by Cooper during iconic tours, including:

* Original electric chair stage prop, designed by bandmate Dennis Dunaway

* Painted leather jacket worn during the 1986-87 "Nightmare Returns" tour

* White top hat from "Welcome To My Nightmare" tour

* Leather bondage outfit from "Mad House Rock" tour

* Cooper's signature black leather jacket with metal nails worn on 1989-90 "Trash" tour

Additionally, the display includes an official "Alice Cooper Court" street sign from Detroit classic rock station WCSX, which is unveiling Alice Cooper Court at Eloise Asylum also on September 23. Fans can tune into WCSX this week to win Rock Hall virtual memberships, which offer great perks and exclusive content.

Inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2011, Alice Cooper specialized in psychedelic-tinted music that presaged (and inspired) glam, hard rock, metal and even punk. The mighty quintet paired this music with theatrical and, at times, terrifying stage shows featuring things such as electric chair simulations and guillotine beheadings. Outside of the horror shtick, Alice Cooper never skimped on songwriting, which explains why "School's Out" and "No More Mr. Nice Guy" remain fist-pumping favorites.

The "Legends Of Rock" exhibit captures the most iconic moments in rock history. When rock and roll burst on to the scene in the mid-1950s, its impact was immediate and explosive. More than a musical sensation, rock and roll was a social and generational phenomenon that became one of the most important artistic movements of the twentieth century. Its seismic influence reverberates across society, impacting how we think about fashion, youth culture, dance, race, sexuality and free speech. It has become a way of life; one that thrives today. The diverse representation of artists in the "Legends Of Rock" exhibition are exemplary of rock's enduring power to connect us all. Ranging from rhythm & blues, jazz, and folk rock to heavy metal and hip-hop, this exhibition represents a myriad of musical genres and highlights some of the world's most iconic acts both past and present.

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until 9 p.m. on Thursdays September through December.