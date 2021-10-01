'ALICE COOPER Day' Declared In Milwaukee

Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett proclaimed Friday, October 1 as "Alice Cooper Day" throughout the city. The legendary rocker is playing tonight at the BMO Harris Pavilion as part of his U.S. tour with special guest Ace Frehley.
Barrett explained his decision to honor Cooper, writing in a tweet: "If you are a Milwaukeean, you cannot forget @alicecooper's Milwaukee history lesson to characters Wayne and Garth in the 1992 movie 'Wayne's World', where he coined the phrase 'Mil-ee-wau-kay.'
"The Godfather of shock rock and stage theatrics, @alicecooper has entertained countless Milwaukee fans since his first Wisconsin show in 1973. I welcome him back to the 'good land' today by proclaiming October 1 as 'Alice Cooper Day' throughout the City of Milwaukee."
In "Wayne's World", Alice explained the meaning behind the name "Milwaukee," saying it was actually pronounced "Mil-ee-wau-kay," which is Algonquin for "the good land." As it turns out, Milwaukee does indeed translate to "good land," but from terms originating in the Ojibwa, Potawatomi, and Menominee languages.
Inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2011, Alice Cooper specialized in psychedelic-tinted music that presaged (and inspired) glam, hard rock, metal and even punk. The mighty quintet paired this music with theatrical and, at times, terrifying stage shows featuring things such as electric chair simulations and guillotine beheadings. Outside of the horror shtick, Alice Cooper never skimped on songwriting, which explains why "School's Out" and "No More Mr. Nice Guy" remain fist-pumping favorites.
— Mayor Tom Barrett (@MayorOfMKE) October 1, 2021
