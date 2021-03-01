ALICE COOPER Comments On MARILYN MANSON Abuse Allegations

Alice Cooper has commented on the abuse allegations leveled against his onetime tourmate Marilyn Manson, saying that he has "never noticed" a violent "streak" in him.

A month ago, "Westworld" actress Evan Rachel Wood named Manson as the previously anonymous abuser she referenced while testifying before the California Senate in relation to the state's Phoenix Act, which extends the statute of limitations on domestic violence from three years to five. On February 1, Wood claimed in a social media post that Manson "groomed" and "horrifically" abused her for years. After she shared her accusations, at least half a dozen other women came forward with their own allegations against the singer. The women claimed to have endured "sexual assault, psychological abuse, and/or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation" at the hands of Manson.

Asked in a new interview with NME for his opinion on the allegations against Manson, Alice said (see video below): "It's funny about Marilyn in that I know Marilyn — when we toured together, we got along very well. I never noticed that streak in him, if it's there. I always believe in the word — still allegations are still allegations.

"First of all, here's a prime example: Johnny Depp," Cooper continued, referencing the actor and his HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES bandmate whose ex-wife Amber Heard wrote an opinion piece in the Washington Post which implied he was violent towards her. "Johnny Depp and I are best friends. I've never seen him lift a finger against anybody. He's one of the most gentle people. And all of his former girlfriends and wives say the same thing. So it's really hard to believe that all of a sudden he's gonna turn into this monster. And I know the guy — I'm with the guy on tour all the time. He's one of the most gentle, harmless people I've ever met. Now I don't know Marilyn, though, as well as I know Johnny. So what happens in the bedroom is entirely a mystery to me for what's going on with Marilyn. [Laughs]"

Last month, the 52-year-old Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, released a statement denying the abuse allegations leveled against him, writing on Instagram: "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

In the days since Wood came forward with her allegations, Manson was dropped by his longtime manager Tony Ciulla, his label, Loma Vista Recordings, as well as the talent agency CAA, which provides representation for individuals across various mediums. Future scenes of "American Gods" and "Creepshow" featuring Manson have also been pulled.

