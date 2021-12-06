ALICE COOPER Announces Spring 2022 Tour With BUCKCHERRY

After wrapping a successful and uninterrupted fall 2021 tour, Alice Cooper recently announced a run of January and February dates ahead of a headline appearance on the Monsters Of Rock cruise, which takes place February 9 through 14. Today, Cooper has confirmed a slate of new spring 2022 dates, kicking off on March 18 in Connecticut and wrapping on April 23 in California. Support will come from BUCKCHERRY on most dates, with Ace Frehley appearing on some shows.

Cooper, a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, usually spends up to six months a year on the road, bringing his iconic brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper (in both the original ALICE COOPER band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie. Alice Cooper concerts remain a "not-to-be-missed" attraction!

Alice's universally acclaimed 2021 album, "Detroit Stories", is available via earMUSIC. The record is a celebration of the sound and spirit of the Golden Era of Detroit rock, and debuted on the Billboard album sales chart at No. 1 upon release in February.

The Associated Press called "Detroit Stories" "a masterpiece of classic rock, soul and R&B in homage to the city that produced him," while Entertainment Weekly proclaimed the release "a love letter from Cooper to his city, and one that encourages a deep dive into his own back catalog and that of his peers." Variety deemed the album "a delicious tip of the hat to '70s classics such as 'Killer' and 'School's Out' without sounding like a throwback." Rolling Stone enthused, "That spirit of rock & roll abandon still exists in Cooper's music half a century later, and his inherent showmanship is why people still fill theaters to see his guillotine act. It's also why his records are still fun to listen to: You never know where he's headed."

Alice Cooper tour dates with BUCKCHERRY:

Mar. 18 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino*

Mar. 19 - Hanover, MD - The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel

Mar. 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall

Mar. 22 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Mar. 23 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Mar. 25 - Erie, PA - Warner Theatre

Mar. 26 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall

Mar. 27 - Peterborough, ON - Memorial Centre

Mar. 29 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center

Mar. 30 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre

Mar. 31 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Apr. 02 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Showroom

Apr. 03 - Sioux Falls, SD - Washington Pavilion

Apr. 04 - Ralston, NE - Ralston Arena

Apr. 06 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center

Apr. 07 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

Apr. 09 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Apr. 10 - Moose Jaw, SK - Mosaic Place

Apr. 12 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Jubilee Auditorium

Apr. 14 - Calgary, AB - Winsport Arena

Apr. 15 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Center

Apr. 16 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Ent & Sports Centre

Apr. 19 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Apr. 20 - Seattle, WA - McCaw Hall

* BUCKCHERRY not appearing

With Ace Frehley:

Apr. 22 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

Apr. 23 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre