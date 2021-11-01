ALICE COOPER Announces January/February 2022 Tour Dates

Following his just-completed successful fall tour, Alice Cooper will be back on the road again in 2022, starting in Cincinnati on January 28 and running through February 8 in Orlando at the Hard Rock Live. He will then headline the Monsters Of Rock Cruise February 9-14. All dates are below.

VIP pre-sale is set for Tuesday, November 2 at 10 a.m. local time in each market. The public on-sale follows on Friday, November 5 at 10 a.m. local time.

Cooper, a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, usually spends up to six months a year on the road, bringing his iconic brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper (in both the original ALICE COOPER band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie. Alice Cooper concerts remain a "not-to-be-missed" attraction.

Cooper's universally acclaimed new album, "Detroit Stories", is out now via earMUSIC. The record is a celebration of the sound and spirit of the golden era of Detroit rock, and debuted on the Billboard album sales chart at No. 1 upon release in February.

The Associated Press called "Detroit Stories" "a masterpiece of classic rock, soul and R&B in homage to the city that produced him," while Entertainment Weekly proclaimed the release "a love letter from Cooper to his city, and one that encourages a deep dive into his own back catalog and that of his peers." Variety deemed the album "a delicious tip of the hat to '70s classics such as 'Killer' and 'School's Out' without sounding like a throwback." Rolling Stone enthused, "That spirit of rock & roll abandon still exists in Cooper's music half a century later, and his inherent showmanship is why people still fill theaters to see his guillotine act. It's also why his records are still fun to listen to: You never know where he's headed."

Alice Cooper tour dates:

Jan. 28 - Cincinnati, OH - ICON Music Center

Jan. 29 - Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater

Jan. 31 - Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center

Feb. 03 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

Feb. 04 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Event Center

Feb. 05 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre

Feb. 07 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

Feb. 08 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

Feb. 09 - Feb. 14 - At Sea - Monsters of Rock Cruise