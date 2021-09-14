ALICE COOPER And THE CULT Announce Co-Headline U.K. Tour For May/June 2022

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Alice Cooper will team up with rock icons THE CULT for a U.K. tour in May-June 2022.

The dates are as follows:

May 23 - Arena, Swansea
May 25 - The O2, London
May 27 - AO Arena, Manchester
May 28 - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
May 30 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
Jun. 01 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 17 at 10 a.m.

Building once again on his legendary status, Alice scored a Top 5 U.K. chart album with "Detroit Stories" this year. The record showcases Alice's roots in the legendary Detroit rock scene of the late 1960s and early 1970s, celebrating the place where Alice's sound and show came into its own.

Alice continually delivers live, not just incredible music but awesome spectacle with snakes, guillotines, monsters and gore — wreaking havoc on stage nightly. Classics like "Under My Wheels", "I'm Eighteen", "School's Out", "Poison", "Billion Dollar Babies" and "No More Mr Nice Guy" are staples and there are surprises every night, effortlessly drawn from one the greatest catalogues in rock and roll.

Co-headling this once-in-a-lifetime event, THE CULT has revelled in a controversial and storied career. Emerging from the darkly romantic UK post-punk scene, Ian Astbury (vocals) and Billy Duffy (guitar), debuted with the album "Dreamtime" in 1984 and have embarked on a sonic exploration from post-punk to goth, to psychedelia, through hard rock.

In 2016 they released their 10th studio album, "Hidden City", an elegantly brutal masterpiece inspired by a visceral exploration of self and soul, launching THE CULT into another triumphant world tour, burning up stages with PUBLIC ENEMY, PRIMAL SCREAM, FOO FIGHTERS, GUNS N' ROSES and many others into 2019, when THE CULT celebrated the 30th anniversary of their "Sonic Temple" album with a sold-out world tour and box set.

COMMENTS

