ALICE COOPER: '2021 Is Gonna Be Like A Tidal Wave Of Music'

In a brand new interview with Riki Rachtman for Rock For Relief, legendary rocker Alice Cooper spoke about when fans might be able to see him and his backing band perform live again. He said: "We had a show that was gonna be on Halloween in Mexico City — big outdoor show. And now that's canceled, of course, 'cause that's like ground zero right now for them.

"I'm thinking that everybody's gonna go out in January," Alice continued. "I think that 2021 is gonna be like a tidal wave of music, 'cause everybody's gonna be touring. And do you think anybody is not writing songs right now? Everybody's at home, everybody has a studio — there's gonna be so many albums coming out in 2021. I'm telling you, it's gonna be so much, you won't even be able to digest it, I don't think."

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of concerts and festivals have either been postponed or canceled, as social distancing and self-quarantining make performing live music and attending live shows all but impossible.

This past May, Alice released a new single, "Don't Give Up". Produced by Cooper's longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin using remote technology, the song is a spontaneous reaction to the challenges facing us all right now.

A strictly limited "Don't Give Up" seven-inch vinyl picture disc will be released on August 14 on earMUSIC.

Cooper recently completed work on his new album, "Detroit Stories". The LP, which was once again produced by Ezrin, features contributions by such Michigan talent as the MC5's Wayne Kramer, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD's Mark Farner and Johnny "Bee" Badanjek of MITCH RYDER & THE DETROIT WHEELS. They also used the Detroit Horns and Detroit background singers.

Last September, Cooper released a six-track EP called "Breadcrumbs", described as a tribute to the garage-rock heroes of his hometown of Detroit.

