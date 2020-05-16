ALEXISONFIRE Releases Fan-Fueled Music Video For 'Season Of The Flood'

ALEXISONFIRE has released a fan-fueled music video for the song "Season Of The Flood". The clip is notably comprised of footage shot exclusively by ALEXISONFIRE concert-goers in Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver.

During the band's January 2020 Western Canadian tour, fans were encouraged to shoot footage of the live performance of "Season Of The Flood" from their mobile devices and submit it to the band. Earlier this week, ALEXISONFIRE sent the finished video to everyone who submitted footage, ensuring their fans were the first to give their collective work a proper global debut ahead of tonight's public premiere.

Last night's "Season Of The Flood" video premiere wasfollowed by a very special, one-time "watch party" of "Alexisonfire: Live At Copps", originally filmed on December 30, 2012 at Copps Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario, on the ALEXISONFIRE YouTube channel. Members of the band joined fans worldwide in conversation throughout the concert, which features 24 songs first featured on the "Alexisonfire: Live At Copps" 4-LP release.

In addition, four more live videos will be released on May 18 featuring footage from December 29, 2012, the last of four incredible sold-out shows that ALEXISONFIRE performed at Sound Academy in Toronto.

A handful of Blu-ray copies of the "Live At Copps" concert have been made available on the Dine Alone Store. Fans can also purchase "Alexisonfire: Live At Copps" 4-LP set at a reduced price until Monday, May 18 at theonlybandever.com and the Dine Alone Store.

"Season Of The Flood" is a seductive, hypnotic, seven-minute slow-burner anchored by haunting three-part harmonies and heavy reverb-filled guitars produced by ALEXISONFIRE longtime friend, the late Karl "Horse" Bareham (CITY AND COLOUR), and mixed by Grammy Award winning Jacquire King (TOM WAITS, KINGS OF LEON, MODEST MOUSE). The track comes on the heels of "Familiar Drugs" and "Complicit", released last year, marking the first time the band released new music in almost 10 years.

