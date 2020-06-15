ALEXISONFIRE Donates Earnings From 'Complicit' Single To Antiracist Causes

ALEXISONFIRE has announced it will donate all money it earned from the sale of the band's "Complicit" single to several organizations in support of the black community.

The Canadian act decided to take action as protests against racism sparked by the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis less than a month ago continue across the United States and around the world.

Earlier today, ALEXISONFIRE released the following statement via social media:

"ALEXISONFIRE have had a lot of discussions as to what our response should be to George Floyd's murder and larger discussions of racial inequality both here and abroad.

"Last year we released a single called 'Complicit'. The song is about wanting to be an ally to people fighting for equality but at the same time, recognizing that regardless of how pure our intentions may be, we are complicit. We have benefited from a system that is inherently stacked in our favour: a system of racism, sexism, homophobia and transphobia.

"ALEXISONFIRE acknowledges that the first step of recognition is meaningless without action. We've decided to donate $11,843.84 — all money (we) earned from the sale of the single, 'Complicit', along with any associated merchandise to Canadian Civil Liberties Association, Black Lives Matter Toronto and Black Youth Pathway To Industry

"The five members of this band stand steadfast, yet imperfect, in our commitment to be better allies.

"Smash the pillars of the white hetero patriarchy until the ruins are sand."

Last month, ALEXISONFIRE released a fan-fueled music video for the song "Season Of The Flood". The clip is notably comprised of footage shot exclusively by ALEXISONFIRE concert-goers in Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver.

"Season Of The Flood" is a seductive, hypnotic, seven-minute slow-burner anchored by haunting three-part harmonies and heavy reverb-filled guitars produced by ALEXISONFIRE longtime friend, the late Karl "Horse" Bareham (CITY AND COLOUR), and mixed by Grammy Award winning Jacquire King (TOM WAITS, KINGS OF LEON, MODEST MOUSE). The track comes on the heels of "Familiar Drugs" and "Complicit", released last year, marking the first time the band released new music in almost 10 years.

