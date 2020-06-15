ALEXISONFIRE Donates Earnings From 'Complicit' Single To Antiracist Causes

June 15, 2020 0 Comments

ALEXISONFIRE Donates Earnings From 'Complicit' Single To Antiracist Causes

ALEXISONFIRE has announced it will donate all money it earned from the sale of the band's "Complicit" single to several organizations in support of the black community.

The Canadian act decided to take action as protests against racism sparked by the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis less than a month ago continue across the United States and around the world.

Earlier today, ALEXISONFIRE released the following statement via social media:

"ALEXISONFIRE have had a lot of discussions as to what our response should be to George Floyd's murder and larger discussions of racial inequality both here and abroad.

"Last year we released a single called 'Complicit'. The song is about wanting to be an ally to people fighting for equality but at the same time, recognizing that regardless of how pure our intentions may be, we are complicit. We have benefited from a system that is inherently stacked in our favour: a system of racism, sexism, homophobia and transphobia.

"ALEXISONFIRE acknowledges that the first step of recognition is meaningless without action. We've decided to donate $11,843.84 — all money (we) earned from the sale of the single, 'Complicit', along with any associated merchandise to Canadian Civil Liberties Association, Black Lives Matter Toronto and Black Youth Pathway To Industry

"The five members of this band stand steadfast, yet imperfect, in our commitment to be better allies.

"Smash the pillars of the white hetero patriarchy until the ruins are sand."

Last month, ALEXISONFIRE released a fan-fueled music video for the song "Season Of The Flood". The clip is notably comprised of footage shot exclusively by ALEXISONFIRE concert-goers in Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver.

"Season Of The Flood" is a seductive, hypnotic, seven-minute slow-burner anchored by haunting three-part harmonies and heavy reverb-filled guitars produced by ALEXISONFIRE longtime friend, the late Karl "Horse" Bareham (CITY AND COLOUR), and mixed by Grammy Award winning Jacquire King (TOM WAITS, KINGS OF LEON, MODEST MOUSE). The track comes on the heels of "Familiar Drugs" and "Complicit", released last year, marking the first time the band released new music in almost 10 years.

Alexisonfire have had a lot of discussions as to what our response should be to George Floyd’s murder and larger...

Posted by Alexisonfire on Monday, June 15, 2020

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).