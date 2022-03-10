ALEXISONFIRE Announces First Album In 13 Years, 'Otherness'

Canadian post-hardcore band ALEXISONFIRE will release "Otherness", its first full-length album in over 13 years, on June 24 via Dine Alone Records. The LP features 10 new tracks, including the explosive first single "Sweet Dreams Of Otherness", which can be streamed below.

"Otherness" was produced by ALEXISONFIRE and mixed by punk stalwart Jonah Falco (FUCKED UP, CAREER SUICIDE).

Says vocalist George Pettit: "This song was largely Dallas's [Green, vocals/rhythm guitar] brainchild, but over the course of writing this record, it became more of a mission statement for the band. It's kind of about performance and embracing a newfound confidence in a state of peculiarity."

Pre-orders for physical variants are available Friday, March 11 at 11 a.m. ET.

Each vinyl variant is 2x12" with a gatefold jacket and printed inner sleeves. A limited-deluxe-edition variant, with an alternate lenticular cover, will also be available alongside curated "Otherness" merchandise.

The video for "Sweet Dreams Of Otherness", directed by the inimitable actor/director Jay Baruchel ("Goon", "This Is The End", "Random Acts Of Violence", "How to Train Your Dragon"), will premiere via the ALEXISONFIRE YouTube channel at 6 p.m. ET today. Fans can sign up for reminders to view the premiere alongside the band, who will join fans worldwide in conversation in the moments leading up to the premiere.

ALEXISONFIRE's "Otherness" mission statement: "A continuous thread through the fabric of ALEXISONFIRE is the state of otherness. Otherness drew us all to spaces where a band like this could be formed. We attract the type of individuals that have all felt the sensation of being strange or unique. Perceived or otherwise, otherness has followed us through childhood, adolescence, and into our adult lives. It drives our tastes and proclivities. It bonds us with ourselves and others. And make no mistake, even at our most domestic and mundane moments, we are true outliers."

ALEXISONFIRE released four hugely successful studio albums, all platinum-certified in Canada: "Alexisonfire" (2002), "Watch Out" (2004), "Crisis" (2006) and "Old Crows/Young Cardinals" (2009). "Crisis" debuted at No. 1 in Canada and "Old Crows/Young Cardinals" debuted at No. 2 and charted at No. 9 on the Billboard Independent Album chart in the U.S. The number of albums made outside of ALEXISONFIRE by different band members over the years — including CITY AND COLOUR, DEAD TIRED, YOU+ME, DOOMS CHILDREN and BILLY TALENT — could fill several record store bins.

The ALEXISONFIRE bandmembers produced "Otherness" themselves in roughly a week. They kept it a "family affair," working closely with folks who've been with them for years. Writing took place at the Dine Alone Records clubhouse. The album includes organ, keys, and pedal steel from Green's longtime collaborator Matt Kelly. Jill Zimmerman and Darren "Jeter" Magierowski (who is also Steele's cousin) engineered at Jukasa Recording Studios.

"The biggest difference is the space we are all in. We were all really thrilled to make a record, and it was such a respite from what was going on in the world. It felt like life could be beautiful," guitarist/backing vocalist Wade MacNeil says. "We were supportive of one another. Everyone was in such a good mood. It was such a treat to be able to do it again."

As Revolver noted in 2019, "It's hard to overstate the influence ALEXISONFIRE had in post-hardcore through the mid-2000s, their combination of singing and screaming setting the blueprint for many artists to come." Five guys playing aggressive rock (with no less than three of them singing and screaming) grew to a hockey-arena headlining phenomenon while pushing and pulling between spirited guitar leads, melodic might, and emotional weight.

"As much as we love playing the old songs, we don't want to be a nostalgia act. The only reason to come back is if we feel we still have something to say," Pettit insists. "We spent so much time on the road thinking that if we stopped, people would lose interest. But when we went away, it only got bigger. We all carved new paths for ourselves, so coming back to ALEXISONFIRE is a purely enjoyable creative venture. Something special happens when we get in a room together."

"Otherness" track listing:

01. Committed To The Con

02. Sweet Dreams Of Otherness

03. Sans Soleil

04. Conditional Love

05. Blue Spade

06. Dark Night Of The Soul

07. Mistaken Information

08. Survivor's Guilt

09. Reverse The Curse

10. World Stops Turning

