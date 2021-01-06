ALEXI LAIHO's Wife Thanks His Fans For Their Support: 'We're Completely Broken'

Alexi Laiho's wife has thanked his fans for their support, two days after the former CHILDREN OF BODOM frontman's death was made public.
On Tuesday (January 5), Australian-born Kelli Wright-Laiho, who has previously worked as a publicist for various extreme metal bands, took to her Instagram to post a black square, and she wrote in an accompanying message: "Thank you all so much for your beautiful energy and support. I'm taking time out to grieve our enormous loss with our immediate Finnish and Australian family. Understandably, as you are, we're completely broken but wanted you to know, We love and appreciate you all so much."
When Alexi's death was first announced on Monday (January 4), Kelli called him "the most loving and magnificent husband and father."
Laiho died in his home in Helsinki last week. The 41-year-old had suffered from long-term health issues in the years leading up to his death.
Laiho and drummer Jaska Raatikainen founded CHILDREN OF BODOM in 1993, and the band was one of the most internationally acclaimed metal acts in Finland up until their very last farewell concert in December of 2019. Last year, Alexi put together BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT, which recorded three songs and shot one music video, to be released posthumously.
Besides CHILDREN OF BODOM, Laiho had played in such acts as WARMEN, SINERGY, KYLÄHULLUT and THE LOCAL BAND. Awarded with a Metal Hammer Golden God and several other international prizes, the guitarist was also the main star, leading a group of one hundred guitar players at the Helsinki Festival in 2015 in "100 Guitars From Hel" — a massive concert piece he composed.
Alexi relished his role as stepdad in his family, and as uncle and godfather. Especially during the last years, the important family ties brought a welcomed balance to his life and the active touring. Laiho was particularly close with his big sister, parents and his sister's daughter.
BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT made its live debut last October at Rytmikorjaamo in Seinäjoki, Finland. The 17-song show consisted entirely of CHILDREN OF BODOM material.
Jaska Raatikainen (drums), Henri "Henkka T. Blacksmith" Seppälä (bass) and Janne Wirman (keyboards) announced their departures from CHILDREN OF BODOM in October 2019. Two months later, they confirmed that they were the rightful owners of the CHILDREN OF BODOM brand.
