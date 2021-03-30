ALEXI LAIHO's BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT Releases Music Video For 'Paint The Sky With Blood'

The official music video for "Paint The Sky With Blood", the title track of the debut EP from BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT, the band launched by ex-CHILDREN OF BODOM guitarist/vocalist Alexi Laiho, can be seen below. Due on April 23 via Napalm Records, the effort was recorded in Finland back in 2020 and was meant to be the beginning of an exciting new chapter. Sadly, that chapter ended far too soon with the December 29 passing of Laiho, and now, the three-track piece embodies a whole new meaning. "Paint The Sky With Blood" is an overwhelming tribute to an outstanding artist and an exceptional sonic heritage, and, at the same time, a modern homage to the genre itself.

A storm of raging guitars and blaring drums merge with Laiho's versatile vocal power, leading into a heavy attack — title track "Paint The Sky With Blood" – opening the 14-minute EP of the same name. The song is strikingly reminiscent of early CHILDREN OF BODOM elements, while also adding exciting modern influences into the fold. Second track "Payback's A Bitch" and its massive riffing are on a quest for retribution, delivering a hard-hitting, second-to-none offense. The interplay of Laiho, guitarist Daniel Freyberg, drummer Waltteri Väyrynen (PARADISE LOST), bassist Mitja Toivonen (ex-SANTA CRUZ) and live keyboardist Vili Itäpelto is not only a testament to the band's extraordinary musical ability, but also showcases their skill in deftly incorporating a variety of genre influences.

Closing cover track "Where Dead Angels Lie" is an absolute triumph — originally performed by Swedish extreme metal formation DISSECTION, the track shines as a timeless classic with a new edge. Eerie riffs and vocals alternating between menacing murmurs and characteristic guttural, distorted vocals stay faithful to the original while branding this version with an undeniable BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT punch.

The surviving members of BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT said: "Like ourselves, Alexi was beyond stoked about these songs and anxious to get these out so we are happy that we can fulfill his wish. Needless to say that we are honored and proud to be a part of his very last creative work and unleash it the way he wanted it to. It's time to let the beast out of the cage one more time as a celebration of Alexi's music, legacy and the man himself."

"Paint The Sky With Blood" track listing:

01. Paint The Sky With Blood

02. Payback's A Bitch

03. Where Dead Angels Lie (DISSECTION cover)

"Paint The Sky With Blood" will be available in the following formats:

- 10" Spined Sleeve Oxblood

- 10" Spined Sleeve Inkspot Ox/Black

- 10" Spined Sleeve Black

- Deluxe Box

- 1 Digipak Mini CD

- Digital Album

[Deluxe Box]

Alexi passed away in his home in Helsinki, Finland. The 41-year-old had suffered from long-term health issues leading up to his death.

BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT made its live debut on October 23 at Rytmikorjaamo in Seinäjoki, Finland. The 17-song show consisted entirely of CHILDREN OF BODOM material.

Alexi and drummer Jaska Raatikainen founded CHILDREN OF BODOM in 1993, and the band was one of the most internationally acclaimed metal acts in Finland up until their very last farewell concert in December of 2019.

Besides CHILDREN OF BODOM, Laiho had played in such acts as WARMEN, SINERGY, KYLÄHULLUT and THE LOCAL BAND. Awarded with a Metal Hammer Golden God and several other international prizes, the guitarist was also the main star, leading a group of one hundred guitar players at the Helsinki Festival in 2015 in "100 Guitars From Hel" — a massive concert piece he composed.

