ALEXI LAIHO's Bandmate DANIEL FREYBERG: 'You Were A Legend Who Created Magic And Raised The Bar To The Next Level'

Alexi Laiho's CHILDREN OF BODOM and BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT bandmate Daniel Freyberg has paid tribute to the late guitarist/vocalist, calling him "a legend who created magic and raised the bar to the next level."
Freyberg, who played with NAILDOWN and NORTHER before joining CHILDREN OF BODOM in 2016, took to his Instagram earlier today (Monday, January 4) to write: "'We'll play together until the grave.' Your words to me not that long ago. I just never thought that the day would come this soon...
"It was an honour to play alongside you Alexi. You were one helluva talent, a legend who created magic and raised the bar to the next level.
"I feel grateful and privileged that our paths crossed and we became friends and eventually ended up playing together. An adventure that gave me so much and will always stay in my memories.
"It's so devastating to write this because every time I try to type something I start crying...
"I know there won't be a single day that goes by where I wouldn't miss you.
"My heart goes out to your family and loved ones.
"Sleep well brother, see you on the other side."
Laiho died in his home in Helsinki last week. The 41-year-old had suffered from long-term health issues in the years leading up to his death.
Laiho and drummer Jaska Raatikainen founded CHILDREN OF BODOM in 1993, and the band was one of the most internationally acclaimed metal acts in Finland up until their very last farewell concert in December of 2019. Last year, Alexi put together BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT, which recorded three songs and shot one music video, to be released posthumously.
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).