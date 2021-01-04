ALEXI LAIHO's Bandmate DANIEL FREYBERG: 'You Were A Legend Who Created Magic And Raised The Bar To The Next Level'

Alexi Laiho's CHILDREN OF BODOM and BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT bandmate Daniel Freyberg has paid tribute to the late guitarist/vocalist, calling him "a legend who created magic and raised the bar to the next level."

Freyberg, who played with NAILDOWN and NORTHER before joining CHILDREN OF BODOM in 2016, took to his Instagram earlier today (Monday, January 4) to write: "'We'll play together until the grave.' Your words to me not that long ago. I just never thought that the day would come this soon...

"It was an honour to play alongside you Alexi. You were one helluva talent, a legend who created magic and raised the bar to the next level.

"I feel grateful and privileged that our paths crossed and we became friends and eventually ended up playing together. An adventure that gave me so much and will always stay in my memories.

"It's so devastating to write this because every time I try to type something I start crying...

"I know there won't be a single day that goes by where I wouldn't miss you.

"My heart goes out to your family and loved ones.

"Sleep well brother, see you on the other side."

Laiho died in his home in Helsinki last week. The 41-year-old had suffered from long-term health issues in the years leading up to his death.

Laiho and drummer Jaska Raatikainen founded CHILDREN OF BODOM in 1993, and the band was one of the most internationally acclaimed metal acts in Finland up until their very last farewell concert in December of 2019. Last year, Alexi put together BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT, which recorded three songs and shot one music video, to be released posthumously.

