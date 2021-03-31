ALEX WEBSTER Says 'It's Killer' To See Former CANNIBAL CORPSE Members CHRIS BARNES And JACK OWEN Playing Together Again

In a new interview with Scott Penfold of Loaded Radio, CANNIBAL CORPSE bassist Alex Webster was asked what he thinks of the fact that his former CANNIBAL CORPSE bandmates Chris Barnes (vocals) and Jack Owen (guitar) are now playing together again in SIX FEET UNDER. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That is cool, man. I'm sure they're having a great time jamming together again. So, yeah, it's killer."

Webster went on to say that he has only heard "some" of SIX FEET UNDER's latest album, "Nightmares Of The Decomposed", which was released last October via Metal Blade Records.

"Jack's got a really distinct writing style, and he's got a great groove," Alex said. "But, yeah, there's some cool grooves on there. And the rest of the band too. I really like Jeff Hughell's bass playing. Marco's [Pitruzzella] a killer drummer. So, yeah, it's a cool band. And it sounds really good, the music."

Asked if he is still in contact with Barnes, Webster said: "I haven't talked to him in a while, no. But Jack I saw in 2019."

Barnes exited CANNIBAL CORPSE in 1995, one year after the release of the band's "The Bleeding" album. Four years ago, he told "The Chainsaw Symphony" radio program about his departure: "I just didn't like being around them, because I was being ridiculed, and I just didn't feel comfortable being in the same room with people that weren't very nice to me personally. And I was part of that too, so we had all of our own type of differences, personally, and I don't think it was gonna be able to be worked out. You know, mutual respect goes a far way when it comes to being in close quarters with people."

Owen left CANNIBAL CORPSE in 2004, explaining in a statement that his "heart just wasn't in it anymore, and it was reflected in my appearance on stage. Times change, and I just don't enjoy the music as much as I used to, and the only thing keeping me in the band was steady work, and the pay," he said. "These things makes it unfair to myself, my band members, and especially the fans.

CANNIBAL CORPSE's new album, "Violence Unimagined", will be released on April 16 via Metal Blade Records. Erik Rutan, one of the death metal's most acclaimed guitarists who is known for his time as part of MORBID ANGEL throughout the '90s and early 2000s, as well as handling vocals/guitars for HATE ETERNAL, lent his guitar as well as production skills to the effort, which was recorded at his Mana Recording in St. Petersburg, Florida. Rutan previously produced four CANNIBAL CORPSE albums (in addition to "Violence Unimagined"), alongside the likes of GOATWHORE, SOILENT GREEN and BELPHEGOR. Filling in live on guitar since 2019, in 2020 he became a full member, contributing to the writing process.

Rutan joined CANNIBAL CORPSE as the replacement for longtime guitarist Pat O'Brien, who was arrested in Florida more than two years ago on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and burglary of an occupied dwelling with assault. Deputies said he burglarized a house and charged at a deputy with a knife.

Photo credit: Alex Morgan

