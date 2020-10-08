ALEX VAN HALEN Breaks Silence On EDDIE VAN HALEN's Death: 'See You On The Other Side'

Alex Van Halen has broken his public silence since the passing of his younger brother and VAN HALEN bandmate Eddie Van Halen.

The 67-year-old VAN HALEN drummer sent the following brief message to Van Halen News Desk: "Hey Ed. Love you. See you on the other side. Your brother, Al".

Eddie died on Tuesday (October 6) at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. Alex was by his side, as were Eddie's wife, Janie, and son, Wolfgang.

The iconic VAN HALEN axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

Eddie's final Instagram post was a tribute to Alex. On May 8, the guitarist shared a black-and-white photo of him and his brother to his followers to wish the drummer a happy birthday.

He captioned the picture: "Happy Birthday Al!! Love Ya!! #vanhalen #alexvanhalen #birthday #may #drummer #musician #musicians #family #rock #classicrock #rockband #love".

Eddie and Alex formed VAN HALEN in 1972 in Pasadena, California, with David Lee Roth on lead vocals and Michael Anthony on bass.

VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

After undergoing hip replacement surgery in 1999 due to a chronic joint problem, Eddie was diagnosed with mouth cancer in 2000 and had to have part of his tongue surgically removed. He later battled throat cancer and reportedly had been receiving radiation treatment in Germany. It is believed that his heavy smoking over the years led to his long battle with cancer.

