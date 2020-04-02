ALESTORM Tries Hard To Alienate Its Fans With 'Treasure Chest Party Quest' Music Video

"Treasure Chest Party Quest", the new video from Scottish pirate metallers ALESTORM, can be seen below. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album, "Curse Of The Crystal Coconut", which will be released on May 29 via Napalm Records.

Commented ALESTORM: "Oh wow! We tried our very best to make a video that would alienate as many of our fans as possible. I think we succeeded! This song is about giving birth to yourself, selling out, and driving awful Yugoslavian cars. All the classic elements of pirate metal!"

Two years after the release of "No Grave But The Sea", the pirate metal drinking crew — led by courageous Captain Christopher Bowes — is proud to present eleven bombastic anthems in its signature unadulterated, chaotic fashion.

Breaking from the stereotypical portrayal of pirates as the lone wolves of the sea, on "Curse Of The Crystal Coconut" ALESTORM will be joined by Ally Storch of SUBWAY TO SALLY (violin on the entire album) and Captain Yarrface of RUMAHOY, among others. The variety of tracks featured on the album will satisfy even the pickiest adventure-seeker and become an instant soundtrack for the wildest pirate parties out there. "Chomp Chomp", featuring the vocals of Vreth of FINNTROLL, may make you never want to enter the open waters again, but will definitely invite you to dance along to ravishing melodies. The catchy rhythm of "Pirate Metal Drinking Crew" makes the track yet another foot-stomping anthem in the assortment of these treasure-searching marauders. However, don't take their rage too lightheartedly, as once they unleash the "Pirate's Scorn" and its brutal riffs, there may be no coming back…

Of course, it wouldn't be an ALESTORM album without their unique sense of humor — this, and much more, can be found on the party-smashing "Treasure Chest Party Quest" or the surprising "Zombies Ate My Party Ship".

"Curse Of The Crystal Coconut" track listing:

01. Treasure Chest Party Quest

02. Fannybaws

03. Chomp Chomp

04. Tortuga

05. Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship

06. Call Of The Waves

07. Pirate's Scorn

08. Shit Boat (No Fans)

09. Pirate Metal Drinking Crew

10. Wooden Leg Pt. 2 (The Woodening)

11. Henry Martin

ALESTORM is:

Christopher Bowes - vocals, keytar

Gareth Murdock - bass

Mate Bodor - guitar

Peter Alcorn - drums

Elliot Vernon - keyboard

Photo credit: Elliot Vernon

