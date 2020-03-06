ALESTORM To Release 'Curse Of The Crystal Coconut' Album In May

Scottish pirate metallers ALESTORM will release their new album, "Curse Of The Crystal Coconut", on May 29 via Napalm Records.

Two years after the release of "No Grave But The Sea", the pirate metal drinking crew — led by courageous Captain Christopher Bowes — is proud to present eleven bombastic anthems in its signature unadulterated, chaotic fashion.

Breaking from the stereotypical portrayal of pirates as the lone wolves of the sea, on "Curse Of The Crystal Coconut" ALESTORM will be joined by Ally Storch of SUBWAY TO SALLY (violin on the entire album) and Captain Yarrface of RUMAHOY, among others. The variety of tracks featured on the album will satisfy even the pickiest adventure-seeker and become an instant soundtrack for the wildest pirate parties out there. "Chomp Chomp", featuring the vocals of Vreth of FINNTROLL, may make you never want to enter the open waters again, but will definitely invite you to dance along to ravishing melodies. The catchy rhythm of "Pirate Metal Drinking Crew" makes the track yet another foot-stomping anthem in the assortment of these treasure-searching marauders. However, don't take their rage too lightheartedly, as once they unleash the "Pirate's Scorn" and its brutal riffs, there may be no coming back…

Of course, it wouldn't be an ALESTORM album without their unique sense of humor — this, and much more, can be found on the party-smashing "Treasure Chest Party Quest" or the surprising "Zombies Ate My Party Ship".

"Curse Of The Crystal Coconut" track listing:

01. Treasure Chest Party Quest
02. Fannybaws
03. Chomp Chomp
04. Tortuga
05. Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship
06. Call Of The Waves
07. Pirate's Scorn
08. Shit Boat (No Fans)
09. Pirate Metal Drinking Crew
10. Wooden Leg Pt. 2 (The Woodening)
11. Henry Martin

ALESTORM is:

Christopher Bowes - vocals, keytar
Gareth Murdock - guitar
Mate Bodor - bass
Peter Alcorn - drums
Elliot Vernon - keyboard

Photo credit: Elliot Vernon

