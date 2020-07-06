ALESTORM Releases Animated Music Video For 'S**t Boat (No Fans)'

Scottish pirate metallers ALESTORM have released an animate music video for the song "Shit Boat (No Fans)". The track is taken from the band's latest album, "Curse Of The Crystal Coconut", which was released on May 29 via Napalm Records.

Commented ALESTORM: "Oh wow, everyone knows that short songs are the best songs, so naturally we had to make a music video for the shortest song on our album.

"This animation was put together by the lovely people at RMIT University in Melbourne, and it features all the classic elements of an ALESTORM video: Magical Girl transformations, giant Hungarian men dropping turds on your garden, rubber ducks, and crudely drawn cartoon penises. Enjoy!"

Producer Aaron McLoughlin stated about the video: "Yeah, the pandemic has been tough on everyone, but it's going to take a helluva lot more than that to stop RMIT Animation students from drawing pirates. The video took 17 weeks to complete and lecturer Simon Norton did an awesome job producing and directing it under quarantine. Each team member worked from home to create the most epic swashbuckling pirate adventure you're likely to see this year!"

Two years after the release of "No Grave But The Sea", the pirate metal drinking crew — led by courageous Captain Christopher Bowes — as returned with eleven bombastic anthems in its signature unadulterated, chaotic fashion.

Breaking from the stereotypical portrayal of pirates as the lone wolves of the sea, on "Curse Of The Crystal Coconut" ALESTORM are joined by Ally Storch of SUBWAY TO SALLY (violin on the entire album) and Captain Yarrface of RUMAHOY, among others. The variety of tracks featured on the album satisfy even the pickiest adventure-seeker and become an instant soundtrack for the wildest pirate parties out there. "Chomp Chomp", featuring the vocals of Vreth of FINNTROLL, may make you never want to enter the open waters again, but will definitely invite you to dance along to ravishing melodies. The catchy rhythm of "Pirate Metal Drinking Crew" makes the track yet another foot-stomping anthem in the assortment of these treasure-searching marauders. However, don't take their rage too lightheartedly, as once they unleash the "Pirate's Scorn" and its brutal riffs, there may be no coming back…

Of course, it wouldn't be an ALESTORM album without their unique sense of humor — this, and much more, can be found on the party-smashing "Treasure Chest Party Quest" or the surprising "Zombies Ate My Party Ship".

ALESTORM is:

Christopher Bowes - vocals, keytar
Gareth Murdock - bass
Mate Bodor - guitar
Peter Alcorn - drums
Elliot Vernon - keyboard

Photo credit: Elliot Vernon


