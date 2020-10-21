ALDO NOVA Releases New Single 'Hey Ladi Dadi'

October 21, 2020 0 Comments

ALDO NOVA Releases New Single 'Hey Ladi Dadi'

Canadian guitarist, vocalist, keyboardist, songwriter and producer Aldo Nova has released a new single, "Hey Ladi Dadi", on all the digital outlets. He describes the song as "almost heavy metal, but with a hook that'll have you shaking your head and stomping your feet at the same time."

"Hey Ladi Dadi" is taken from Aldo's 23-song, one-hour-and-53-minute-long rock opera titled "The Life And Times Of Eddie Gage", which is due out in May 2021.

Nova decided in 2008 not to write, produce, or do anything for anyone else but himself and chose to pursue his vision of writing and creating a rock opera which, from its inception, was called "The Life And Times Of Eddie Gage". He wrote his first song for it on February 8, 2008 called "Go On", and continued to write and produce the initial eight songs that started the project rolling. All eight of these songs appear in its final form which was finished 12 years later — on May 12, 2020 — that also consist of songs written in 2011, 2013, 2015, and the bulk of the album being written in 2019.

In the rock opera, Aldo plays all the different characters, morphing his voice with each different song.

A Montreal native, Nova was approached by a 15-year-old Celine Dion to producer her first album, and released "Blood On The Bricks" on Jon Bon Jovi's Jambco label in 1991. It stood as the culmination of a long-running friendship and, as any knowledgeable rock fan might argue, a thank-you note of sorts: the rock superstar lifting up the personal hero whose sound provided the blueprint for his own hits.

Nova provided guitar, keys and background vocals for the demo of BON JOVI's first hit, "Runaway", and ended up playing with an assemblage of session musicians throughout BON JOVI's 1984 self-titled debut. Nova's imprint is also all over Jon Bon Jovi's debut solo album, "Blaze Of Glory" — especially the chart-topping title track, on which Nova's writing and producing went uncredited but were absolutely essential.

Over the next three decades, Nova's journey would take him through great professional highs and painful personal lows, and eventually into self-discovery and spiritual contentment. He decided again to focus on his roles as a writer, producer and session musician, capitalizing on the goodwill he'd generated in the industry to put food on the table for his family.

During the '90s and 2000s, in addition to tracks for popular foreign-language artists, Nova collaborated with Carole King, Jon Bon Jovi, Faith Hill and Clay Aiken (he co-wrote his hit "This Is the Night"), and did hugely successful work with Celine Dion. In 1997, Nova won a Grammy for Dion's blockbuster album "Falling Into You" and co-produced/co-wrote later Dion singles like the global smash "A New Day Has Come" and "You And I", the latter chosen as Hillary Clinton's campaign song in 2008.

In 2018, Aldo decided to come out of the darkness to record his album "2.0" which featured turbocharged versions six tracks from his debut album, along with a new song called "I'm A Survivor". It got a mixed response, but, as he says, "I realized a long time ago that whatever you put out, not everybody will like it, so I don't stress about it."

"The Life And Times Of Eddie Gage" track listing:

01. Hey Ladi Dadi
02. Free Your Mind
03. Follow The Road
04. Just A Man
05. You're My Woman
06. Dyin' From A Broken Heart
07. King Of Deceit
08. Crawl
09. The Bitch In Black
10. Hollywood Swingin'
11. On The Way To The Psycho Ward
12. Your Ass Is Mine
13. Spaceman
14. The Blvd To Nowhere
15. Let Me In (interlude)
16. Only One Love
17. Burn
18. When All Is Said And Done
19. Hell And Back
20. For Me
21. Go On
22. God Knows Your Name
23. Say A Little Prayer

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).