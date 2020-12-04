ALCATRAZZ Parts Ways With Founding Singer GRAHAM BONNET, Welcomes DOOGIE WHITE

ALCATRAZZ members Jimmy Waldo, Joe Stump, Gary Shea and Mark Benquechea will be joined by singer Doogie White (RAINBOW, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST) for all their 2021 touring.

"ALCATRAZZ are extremely excited to be able to announce that our good friend Doogie White will be singing with us for all of our 2021 tour dates," they said in a statement.

"We are all huge fans of Doogie's voice as well as his impressive catalogue of music.

"The band promises an explosive live show featuring all of the ALCATRAZZ classics that you know, plus added selections from Doogie's work with RAINBOW and MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST/TEMPLE OF ROCK... There may even be a couple new songs as well! Everyone is looking forward to seeing all our fans and friends in what we hope is a much-needed return to live music next year!

"See you all soon.... No Parole From Rock N Roll! Be safe and keep rockin'!"

The band has also launched an all-new Facebook page where it will be posting all its news going forward.

The news of ALCATRAZZ moving forward with a new singer comes less than a month after founding ALCATRAZZ vocalist Graham Bonnet announced changes to the band's management, indicating in a statement on social media that "Bonnet and ALCATRAZZ are no longer affiliated with my former manager Giles Lavery." Almost immediately, the other ALCATRAZZ members shot back with their own statement, saying: "Regarding Graham Bonnet's post on Facebook, we, the band members of ALCATRAZZ, are still represented by our manager Giles Lavery. Graham Bonnet cannot dictate to us who our collective or individual manager may or may not be. We will make our own statement when the time is right."

ALCATRAZZ's new studio album, "Born Innocent", was released in July via Silver Lining Music. The LP featured Bonnet alongside fellow founding members Waldo and Shea, plus guitarist Joe Stump. Chris Impellitteri wrote the music and played all guitars on the "Born Innocent" title track, while Bob Kulick wrote and laid down guitar for "I Am The King". Former ALCATRAZZ guitarist Steve Vai wrote "Dirty Like The City".

In a recent interview with Hollywood Soapbox, Bonnet stated about "Born Innocent": "We were not quite sure what to do, to be honest with you. We wanted to make an album that was kind of like a tribute to the original ALCATRAZZ but at the same time make it something that had a modern sound, and so I think we've kind of captured that. But it took awhile for songs to come together because we weren't quite sure how we should approach it, whether we should be totally different or something similar to [the original] ALCATRAZZ, and I think that's what we decided to do. We got in Joe Stump who plays in that typical 1980s style. If he wants to, he's really adaptable in all he does actually. He's very chameleon-like and can play with lots of different people."

