Albuquerque's Metalhead Mayor Dons MACHINE HEAD Sweatshirt While Voting

Albuquerque, New Mexico's mayor Tim Keller donned a MACHINE HEAD hooded sweatshirt when he cast his ballot in the U.S. presidential election.

Earlier today (Tuesday, November 3), Keller tweeted out several photos of him at his local vote center in Bernalillo County, in the north-central region of New Mexico, and he wrote in an accompanying caption: "Vote".

A short time later, MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn retweeted Keller's post and wrote: "Shout out to Mayor Tim Keller of Albuquerque for flying the MH colors while voting!!"

This is not the first time Keller has sported heavy metal merchandise in public. Back in December 2018, he wore a PANTERA Christmas sweater for a signing of a bill granting family paid parental leave to city employees. The legislation made Albuquerque the first city in New Mexico to extend paid parental leave benefits to its municipal workforce.

Born and raised in Albuquerque, Keller is well-known as a fan of heavy metal music and has often attended shows in the city. He has also introduced metal bands, including ANTHRAX and TRIVIUM, onstage.

"Albuquerque has always been pretty strong on the heavy metal front," Keller told The New York Times two and a half years ago. "What can I say, this is something I've been into for a long time."

Keller told the Albuquerque Journal that his favorite heavy metal group is the Brazilian band SEPULTURA. "They are awesome," he said. "It's the music of empowerment."

Keller, a Democrat, took over as mayor of New Mexico's largest city in December 2017. He replaced two-term mayor Richard Berry, who did not seek re-election.

Keller and his wife, Liz, have two young children.

