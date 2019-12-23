AIRBOURNE Announces Spring 2020 North American Tour

Australian rockers AIRBOURNE will embark on the first North American tour in support of their riff-roaring new album (and fifth overall) "Boneshaker", out now via Spinefarm Records. The spring tour kicks off April 20 in New York City and concludes on May 23 in Montreal. The trek includes appearances at several major rock festivals, such as Sonic Temple and Epicenter.

"We're mega pumped up to the max to bring the 'Boneshaker' world tour to the USA," says vocalist and guitarist Joel O'Keeffe. "We've been blazing non-stop across Europe and Australasia and now we're coming your way USA to kick your ass!"

Tour dates:

Apr. 30 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

May 01 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

May 02 - Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel

May 03 - Concord, NC - Epicenter Festival*

May 06 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock/House of Blues

May 07 - Dallas, TX - Three Links Deep Ellum

May 09 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

May 10 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville*

May 11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

May 12 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

May 14 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

May 16 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*

May 18 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

May 19 - London, ON - London Music Hall

May 20 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

May 22 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

May 23 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

* Festival date

"Boneshaker" was released on October 25 via Spinefarm Records. The cover artwork for the disc is a collaboration between Matt Read of Combustion Ltd., and Sean Tidy of Design House Studio Ltd.

With the creation of "Boneshaker", AIRBOURNE decided to take the bolder path; to align with Nashville producer Dave Cobb, whose credits include both Chris Stapleton and "A Star Is Born" soundtrack.

AIRBOURNE guitarist Matt "Harri" Harrison told HMV.com about the decision to work with Cobb: "It took one phone call and he was always top of our list. His name isn't hard to come by in our world; he's so amazingly successful. I think he's probably the biggest producer in the world, and he was always someone we talked about. He's done so many big country records. There's not a huge amount, sonically, that's relevant to us in those records, but you can always tell it's him producing; he's always doing something a little bit different. The guitars sound great, the drums sound great — it always sounds like human beings in a room being great at their instruments."

"When we first talked, we told him about BLACK ROBOT," Matt continued. "That was a band he was in with some of his mates and they do this awesome cover of Eric Clapton's 'Cocaine'. That was a big record for us. When we spoke to him, it was really clear that he wanted the same type of record we did. We wanted to do something super raw and basically bottling what we do on stage."

